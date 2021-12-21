Goals and summary of Venados 1-2 Cruz Azul Friendly Match | 12/20/2021

Relive the victory of Cruz Azul

90 ‘

The game is over, the score is 1-2 in favor of Cruz Azul

90 ‘

3 minutes are added

88 ‘

Goal Cruz Azul Cabecita Rodríguez defines on the left, the goalkeeper touches the ball but cannot prevent it from entering

87 ‘

Penalty in favor of Cruz Azul, May kick over Jonathan Rodriguez

82 ‘

Shot by Santiago Giménez that is blocked by Venados’ goalkeeper.

80 ‘

The Cruz Azul players called for a foul outside the area, the referee said there was no foul.

77 ‘

Center below Rodríguez the ball is rejected, corner for Cruz Azul

75 ‘

Goal Cruz Azul defensive error on the left, the ball rebounds to Jonathan who passes to Huescas and defines an empty goal

71 ‘

Martinez’s center on the left, the rejection is defensive throw-in for Cruz Azul

68 ‘

The forward of Cruz Azul fans the ball in the hand-to-hand big mistake of Santiago Giménez.

66 ‘

Dangerous free kick for Venados outside the area

65 ‘

Great collective play by Venados, the shot goes wide

62 ‘

Free kick in favor of Cruz Azul, could be the tying goal.

60 ‘

Clear play by Venados in hand-to-hand sends it over the goal

60 ‘

Dangerous free kick for Venados Martinez’s rejection is good, throw-in.

59 ‘

Out of Place by Zerezero

55 ‘

Long distance shot that goes off track, goal kick for Venados.

49 ‘

Foul on Pablo Aguilar, on the left wing, free kick in favor of Cruz Azul.

46 ‘

The second half starts at the Carlos Iturralde Rivero stadium

Four. Five’

The first half ends Venados 1-0 Cruz Azul.

44 ‘

Midfield foul on Zerecero free kick in favor of Venados

3. 4′

Angulo’s shot passes near the goal, Venados goal kick.

30 ‘

Center by the right wing of Mora, the header goes a little off-track, goal kick for Cruz Azul

28 ‘

Angulo was trying to shoot outside the area but a defender steals the ball from him.

22 ‘

González’s foul on Alvarado dangerous free kick for Cruz Azul

18 ‘

Out of place of the forward of Cruz Azul

fifteen’

Deer makes short passes between them looking for space to attack Cruz Azul

eleven’

Goal Venados, great shot from Amador hitting the post on the right outside the area, great goal from the youngster.

10 ‘

Very slow game, without a clear possession of a team.

5′

Ball leaked for Angulo, out of place

0 ‘

Start the game in Yucatan, enjoy it.

Deer Lineup

Lineup Cruz Azul

Carlos Iturralde Rivero Stadium

Blue Cross warm-up

Deer Calendar

Celestial Calendar

Sky blue pre season

After tonight’s game, Cruz Azul will travel to Pachuca, Hidalgo, where he will face the Tuzos in his second preseason game.

Alvarado Theme

7:18 PM3 hours ago

Low Cruz Azul

High of Cruz Azul

The machine is being assembled for the new campaign in 2022, so it signed the Uruguayan Christian Tabó del Puebla

7:04 PM4 hours ago

The weather

Don’t take off from here to follow Venados de Mérida vs Cruz Azul live in a pre-season friendly match.

Where and how to watch Venados de Mérida vs Cruz Azul online and live in a preseason friendly match.

Be careful with this Cruz Azul player

4:50 PMa day ago

Watch out for this Venados de Mérida player

Last lineup of Cruz Azul

Last lineup of Venados de Mérida

Cruz Azul: Testing the youngsters and the possible debut of Christian Tabó.

Those led by Juan Reynoso will have their first preseason game against the Venados, this game will be of great importance to see young players like Rodrigo Huescas who had already debuted in the first team before, in the same way, already incorporated into the preseason, he will be able to debut the first reinforcement of the machine Christian Tabó who comes from Puebla and is an old acquaintance of Professor Juan Reynoso.

Venados: Gain experience against first division teams.

Welcome

