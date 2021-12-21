Goals and summary of Venados 1-2 Cruz Azul Friendly Match | 12/20/2021
90 ‘
The game is over, the score is 1-2 in favor of Cruz Azul
90 ‘
3 minutes are added
88 ‘
Goal Cruz Azul Cabecita Rodríguez defines on the left, the goalkeeper touches the ball but cannot prevent it from entering
87 ‘
Penalty in favor of Cruz Azul, May kick over Jonathan Rodriguez
82 ‘
Shot by Santiago Giménez that is blocked by Venados’ goalkeeper.
80 ‘
The Cruz Azul players called for a foul outside the area, the referee said there was no foul.
77 ‘
Center below Rodríguez the ball is rejected, corner for Cruz Azul
75 ‘
Goal Cruz Azul defensive error on the left, the ball rebounds to Jonathan who passes to Huescas and defines an empty goal
71 ‘
Martinez’s center on the left, the rejection is defensive throw-in for Cruz Azul
68 ‘
The forward of Cruz Azul fans the ball in the hand-to-hand big mistake of Santiago Giménez.
66 ‘
Dangerous free kick for Venados outside the area
65 ‘
Great collective play by Venados, the shot goes wide
62 ‘
Free kick in favor of Cruz Azul, could be the tying goal.
60 ‘
Clear play by Venados in hand-to-hand sends it over the goal
60 ‘
Dangerous free kick for Venados Martinez’s rejection is good, throw-in.
59 ‘
Out of Place by Zerezero
55 ‘
Long distance shot that goes off track, goal kick for Venados.
49 ‘
Foul on Pablo Aguilar, on the left wing, free kick in favor of Cruz Azul.
46 ‘
The second half starts at the Carlos Iturralde Rivero stadium
Four. Five’
The first half ends Venados 1-0 Cruz Azul.
44 ‘
Midfield foul on Zerecero free kick in favor of Venados
3. 4′
Angulo’s shot passes near the goal, Venados goal kick.
30 ‘
Center by the right wing of Mora, the header goes a little off-track, goal kick for Cruz Azul
28 ‘
Angulo was trying to shoot outside the area but a defender steals the ball from him.
22 ‘
González’s foul on Alvarado dangerous free kick for Cruz Azul
18 ‘
Out of place of the forward of Cruz Azul
fifteen’
Deer makes short passes between them looking for space to attack Cruz Azul
eleven’
Goal Venados, great shot from Amador hitting the post on the right outside the area, great goal from the youngster.
10 ‘
Very slow game, without a clear possession of a team.
5′
Ball leaked for Angulo, out of place
0 ‘
Start the game in Yucatan, enjoy it.
Deer Lineup
Lineup Cruz Azul
Carlos Iturralde Rivero Stadium
Blue Cross warm-up
Deer Calendar
Celestial Calendar
Sky blue pre season
After tonight’s game, Cruz Azul will travel to Pachuca, Hidalgo, where he will face the Tuzos in his second preseason game.
Alvarado Theme
Low Cruz Azul
High of Cruz Azul
The machine is being assembled for the new campaign in 2022, so it signed the Uruguayan Christian Tabó del Puebla
The weather
Cruz Azul: Testing the youngsters and the possible debut of Christian Tabó.
Those led by Juan Reynoso will have their first preseason game against the Venados, this game will be of great importance to see young players like Rodrigo Huescas who had already debuted in the first team before, in the same way, already incorporated into the preseason, he will be able to debut the first reinforcement of the machine Christian Tabó who comes from Puebla and is an old acquaintance of Professor Juan Reynoso.
Venados: Gain experience against first division teams.
.