Goals and summary of Venados 1-2 Cruz Azul Friendly Match | 12/20/2021

The game is over, the score is 1-2 in favor of Cruz Azul

3 minutes are added

Goal Cruz Azul Cabecita Rodríguez defines on the left, the goalkeeper touches the ball but cannot prevent it from entering

Penalty in favor of Cruz Azul, May kick over Jonathan Rodriguez

Shot by Santiago Giménez that is blocked by Venados’ goalkeeper.

The Cruz Azul players called for a foul outside the area, the referee said there was no foul.

Center below Rodríguez the ball is rejected, corner for Cruz Azul

Goal Cruz Azul defensive error on the left, the ball rebounds to Jonathan who passes to Huescas and defines an empty goal

Martinez’s center on the left, the rejection is defensive throw-in for Cruz Azul

The forward of Cruz Azul fans the ball in the hand-to-hand big mistake of Santiago Giménez.

Dangerous free kick for Venados outside the area

Great collective play by Venados, the shot goes wide

Free kick in favor of Cruz Azul, could be the tying goal.

Clear play by Venados in hand-to-hand sends it over the goal

Dangerous free kick for Venados Martinez’s rejection is good, throw-in.

Out of Place by Zerezero

Long distance shot that goes off track, goal kick for Venados.

Foul on Pablo Aguilar, on the left wing, free kick in favor of Cruz Azul.

The second half starts at the Carlos Iturralde Rivero stadium

The first half ends Venados 1-0 Cruz Azul.

Midfield foul on Zerecero free kick in favor of Venados

Angulo’s shot passes near the goal, Venados goal kick.

Center by the right wing of Mora, the header goes a little off-track, goal kick for Cruz Azul

Angulo was trying to shoot outside the area but a defender steals the ball from him.

González’s foul on Alvarado dangerous free kick for Cruz Azul

Out of place of the forward of Cruz Azul

Deer makes short passes between them looking for space to attack Cruz Azul

Goal Venados, great shot from Amador hitting the post on the right outside the area, great goal from the youngster.

Very slow game, without a clear possession of a team.

Ball leaked for Angulo, out of place

Start the game in Yucatan, enjoy it.

After tonight’s game, Cruz Azul will travel to Pachuca, Hidalgo, where he will face the Tuzos in his second preseason game.

The machine is being assembled for the new campaign in 2022, so it signed the Uruguayan Christian Tabó del Puebla