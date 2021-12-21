Give Comic: Christmas with Marvel | Present

After reviewing the albums with the most gift scent of DC Comics, it is time to make Marvel recommendations that will save Christmas for more than one. Without further ado, we leave you with our Marvel favorites of this 2021.

The herald of Galactus, who gave his life in the service of the great planet-eater to save the fate of his own, discovers that he is living his last days as a Silver Wake. Something happens in that powerful technological layer that covers Norrin Radd’s skin, which escapes the knowledge of the most privileged minds of the Marvel universe.

In this ‘Requiem’, Silver Stela weathers that mental storm that involves being aware of being near its end; discovery, fear, acceptance … and he will do so by sharing space with great acquaintances such as Reed Richards, Dr. Strange, Spiderman or the dreaded Galactus.





In a volume of little more than 100 pages, JMStracynski has time to present the character in conditions for all who come new to his universe and to invest sentimentally to this new audience at its worst.

Esad Ribic’s drawing turns the album into a work of art and fully justifies the large format in which Panini has published this story.

ETERNAL: Only death is eternal.





With the film rigorously current, this group of superheroes that could previously be unknown to many, seems like one of the easiest gifts for these holidays. Almost no one has material of these heroes on their shelf and Panini has provided an easy remedy for this problem.

The first of the Eternals recommendations that we want to make is ‘Only Death is Eternal’, a comprehensive volume that is published to update and introduce the heroes created by Jack Kirby to new generations.

An ideal story to meet the characters that Marvel has just presented in the cinema and to see Thanos in front of them, something that we know will not happen on the big screen.





The intervention of Esad Ribic as illustrator of this story is, once again, reason enough for Panini to choose a special format for its publication; with a larger page size, a matte finish for the high-quality paper, and Dutch binding to add that little bit of prestige to the edition.

We’ve put it high up on this list because, along with the Silver Stela tome, it could well be one of the best gifts you can give a comic book fan this Christmas.

HAWKEYE by Matt Fraction and David Aha





As you may know, Disney + has the Hawkeye series underway, which uses Christmas as a context to introduce Kate Bishop, partner of Clin Barton, in its story.

What you may not know is that it is based on the Hawkeye stage signed by Matt Fraction and David Aha, which put on the shelves of both artists a good number of Eisner awards for their work with the character.

Matt Fraction’s approach to the character of Clint Barton had a very unusual approach to the superhero comic. Far from the great threats of villains wanting to destroy the world, Clint had to face the day-to-day life of his city in a series of chapters that changed in scale as the pages turned.





David Aja’s drawing (of which we should be so proud) seems the perfect companion for this hearty tone of the character in Matt Fraction’s scripts.

Panini has compiled this incredible Hawkeye stage in a single volume of generous dimensions and impeccable quality. An expense of 45 euros that, beyond being totally justified in terms of quality and quantity, seems to us a perfect gift for this Christmas.

WOLF: White, Black and Blood





This collection of short stories about Wolverine, published in a soft cover and large format, hides small-large jewels that give touches of a character about whom you always want to know something more and that are especially interesting for neophytes in the Marvel universe due to the capacity that they have to define a character with such short stories.

Names like Adam Kubert or Declan Shalvey reviewing a moment in Wolverine’s history sometimes known, such as his stage as the Weapon-X experiment, or sometimes never before told, such as that time he had to protect a baby in an icy cabin in the deep america.





“Blanco, Negro y Sangre” brings together a cast of artists who make this book a dance of narrative and visual styles that you never want to end, where there is room for impeccable finished drawings such as Salvador Larroca or Jesus Saiz or the pages Chris Bacalo’s dirtiest, looking like they were scanned directly from the original without going through a level adjustment in Photoshop.

Panini Comics has pulled out of its sleeve a must-have book for any bookshelf that wants to have some quality Wolverine.

SPIDERMAN: THOUSAND MORALES





Everyone wants something from Spiderman on their shelf and, now that we are clear about all that of the multiverse, we will agree that Peter Parker does not have to be the protagonist of all stories.

Spiderman is a character that does not disappoint: he is funny and fast-paced; It is rare to find a story of the arachnid crawler that disappoints. But for whatever reason, if we have to stick with one of the end times, we find that we always end up choosing the same one.





Peter Parker’s death at the hands of the green goblin brought inevitable consequences; among them: the arrival of a new Spider-Man; Miles Morales, whom we now know well for his starring role in the Sony Pictures animated film and in one of the best video games in the PS4 / PS5 catalog.

A story by Brian Michael Bendis (one of Marvel’s great screenwriters), which recovers villains like Mystery or Venom, masterfully illustrated by Sara Pichelli (and some guests like Pepe Larraz), which Panini has compiled in three hardcover volumes that make up an almost essential collection for any fan of the wall-crawler.

HEROES RETURN: AVENGERS





Christmas is a time for classics. We have major reruns on television and there are giveaways that are repeated year after year as a tradition.

If you want to get into that dynamic with comics, Panini’s ‘Heroes Return’ line brings back jewels from the past in new bindings to add to your collection.

A great option would be the two volumes of ‘The Avengers’ by Kurt Busiek for this collection, which recover great moments and great villains like Ultron.





With that 90s drawing that the pencils of George Pérez and Carlos Pacheco give, in which everything fits in the vignettes and with the vibrant color that marks that time, which flees from intonation to embrace variety and make the drawing vibrate, these two hardcover volumes, enlarged format and brutal Panini print quality, which look like the future jewels of any collection.

A classic Avengers stage that smells like a Christmas present.

ETERNAL ‘From Genesis to Revelation’





We wouldn’t make a second Eternals recommendation for this list if it weren’t strictly necessary.

Again, we have a self-concluding story that attempts to introduce the reader to the universe of these sleeping Marvel heroes, but this time it is signed by Neil Gaiman and John Romita Jr.

As always, a story in which these “demigods” begin to remember who they are and what their place is in the universe, and they do so in the midst of a superheroic civil war. Another interesting context to meet these heroes of whom we know so little.





In any case, if the Sandman scriptwriter is in charge of a Marvel collection, then you buy it without thinking and that’s it. But if the cartoonist is also John Romita Jr, one of the most prolific artists of the last decade with great stages of Spiderman and Batman in his curriculum, the purchase becomes a must and a magazine for any shelf.

If you have to choose, as a Christmas gift the other volume of Eternals that we have recommended above is more interesting; but this story is equally essential and, sooner or later, should be incorporated into any collection.

CIVIL WAR II





Many will fondly remember the work of Brian Michael Bendis and Steve McNiven that led to the Captain America: Civil War movie of the Marvel universe, in which the Russo brothers directed Chris Evans, Robert Downey Jr. and company adapting for the masses. a mythical story arc from the Marvel universe.

If that first Civil War positioned superheroes in favor and against the creation of an identity registry, with all that that entailed for those who preferred to remain anonymous; this Civil War II starts with a pretext that only science fiction could put on the table: the possibility of predicting the future and acting accordingly.





The arrival of an inhuman known as Ulysses, capable of predicting the future with a very high success rate, turns the earth upside down and once again divides the heroes before the possibility (or not) of acting before things happen.

With this, and the exceptional drawing of David Marquez, we have a major Marvel event on the table that begins and ends with a single volume, which makes the album a gift of great interest.

SMALL MARVELS VvX





If there is a civil war for the older ones, there has to be one for the little ones.

A few years ago, there was a notorious confrontation in Marvel that brought the two most famous groups in the house face to face: “Avengers against X-Men.”

Well, no matter how it started and how that fight ended, Skottie Young had a side project with the same name in her particular “Baby Universe”, known as ‘Little Marvels’. In it, good old Skottie takes the war between superheroes to the schoolyard. With no other argument than the eternal rivalry between two gangs of children, he manages to create a comic that we would read and buy to infinity.





Whether it’s playing dodgeball, setting up rival takeout stalls, or trying to convince new neighborhood kids to join their respective gangs, the cartoon path always leads to a larger-scale brawl where we can lose ourselves visually now. the absolute conviction that Skottie Young has had a great time drawing this comic.

A different gift, so as not to fall into “business as usual”, published with a mini by Panini in our country, on a hard cover and in a slightly larger format than usual.