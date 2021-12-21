Get a free game when you buy GTA: The Trilogy on PC

The launch of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy has been plagued with much criticism. To this day, many users feel annoyed to see that their experience has been compromised due to various flaws that prevent us from enjoying these mythical works.

While waiting for a new update to be published, Rockstar has confirmed that all those users who buy the PC version of the title before January 6, 2022 will have the possibility to purchase one of its available productions within the Christmas promotion.

Rockstar compensates PC gamers for poor GTA: the Trilogy launch

This care acts as compensation for all the inconvenience caused. If you have been one of the people harmed from the beginning, it is best to verify your account and see if you have received a coupon with which to obtain any of these products:

Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition

Grand Theft Auto IV: Complete Edition

Max payne 3

LA Noire

Bully: Scholarship Edition

White shark card for GTA Online

55 Gold Bars for Red Dead Online