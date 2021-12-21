Get a free game when you buy GTA: The Trilogy on PC
The launch of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy has been plagued with much criticism. To this day, many users feel annoyed to see that their experience has been compromised due to various flaws that prevent us from enjoying these mythical works.
While waiting for a new update to be published, Rockstar has confirmed that all those users who buy the PC version of the title before January 6, 2022 will have the possibility to purchase one of its available productions within the Christmas promotion.
Rockstar compensates PC gamers for poor GTA: the Trilogy launch
This care acts as compensation for all the inconvenience caused. If you have been one of the people harmed from the beginning, it is best to verify your account and see if you have received a coupon with which to obtain any of these products:
- Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition
- Grand Theft Auto IV: Complete Edition
- Max payne 3
- LA Noire
- Bully: Scholarship Edition
- White shark card for GTA Online
- 55 Gold Bars for Red Dead Online
Customers who purchase the PC version of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy before January 6, 2022, will be able to claim one of the products that we give to choose courtesy of the company.