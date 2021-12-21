GeForce RTX 3080 and up to 32 GB RAM

Image : LG.

The most interesting thing about the new UltraGear17G90Q notebook or laptop is not only that it has a latest generation Intel processor (11th), but that it is the first PC of its kind that LG ensures it is aimed at the gamer market, and for that reason, they have included one of the most powerful graphics cards for laptops on the current market.

The new LG laptop has an 11th generation Intel Tiger Lake H processor inside, accompanied by up to 32 GB of RAM and 1 TB of storage (via SSD). Its graphics card is an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 from the Max-Q series (that is, Nvidia’s notebook range), which is basically the fastest and most powerful graphics that Nvidia offers for laptops today.

Its screen is a 17 ”IPS-type panel with FullHD resolution and a fast refresh rate of up to 300 Hz. Its webcam has a resolution of up to 1080p, its battery is 93Wh and its keyboard, of course, has RGB lights. . Because, is a PC for gamers really for gamers if it doesn’t have RGB? In terms of connectivity, it has multiple USB ports, including USB – C and USB A, headphone port, HDMI port, and even a microSD card port.

The LG UltraGear17G90Q is not officially priced for now, but the company says it will announce its launch date and price during CES 2022 in January; taking into account its characteristics cas t technical, we can be sure that its price will not be to very econ or monkey . For now, we only know that it will be available in early 2022 and that, perhaps, this is the first of several models dedicated to the gamer market that LG will launch in the near future.