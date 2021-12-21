Gael Sandoval to play in New Zealand’s Wellington Phoenix

Editorial Mediotiempo

Mexico City / 12/20/2021 18:30:05





The Mexican midfielder trained in the Estudiantes Tecos quarry, Walter Gael Sandoval, leaves Mexican soccer to continue his career in the Wellington phoenix, a club that despite having its headquarters in New Zealand participates in the Australian A-League.

This Monday the Wellington box made official the signing of the player from Guadalajara, which debuted in July 2013 during a Copa MX match wearing the Santos jersey.

Sandoval arrived at the Lagunera region in 2012, in 2015 he was signed by FC Juárez of the second division and in 2018 the transfer to Chivas was made official.

The last year Walter Gael Sandoval played it defending the Mazatlán shirt, a team with which he played 17 games and adding just over 700 minutes on the pitch.

In that league he will meet Ulises Dávila, who is now part of Macartur, but who also participated in Phoenix.