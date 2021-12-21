From the bathtub, Ricky Martin shows why he is one of the cutest men

Ricky Martin will be no more and no less than 50 years old this coming December 24. The singer is one of the most listened to in different parts of the world and has a vast artistic career spanning 5 decades of life. However, he does not give up and continues to turn everything he touches into success.

Recently, Ricky was present at the Film Benefit gala that was held in New York where Penélope Cruz was recognized as an “artist of global importance”, according to the Museum of Modern Art in New York (MoMA). In addition to the interpreter of ‘Livin la vida loca’, Anne Hathaway and Diane Kruger were also present.

