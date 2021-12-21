From the bathtub, Ricky Martin shows why he is one of the cutest men

Ricky Martin will be no more and no less than 50 years old this coming December 24. The singer is one of the most listened to in different parts of the world and has a vast artistic career spanning 5 decades of life. However, he does not give up and continues to turn everything he touches into success.

Recently, Ricky was present at the Film Benefit gala that was held in New York where Penélope Cruz was recognized as an “artist of global importance”, according to the Museum of Modern Art in New York (MoMA). In addition to the interpreter of ‘Livin la vida loca’, Anne Hathaway and Diane Kruger were also present.

A few hours ago, Ricky Martin shared a photo where he is seen lying on his back in a bathtub wearing a black bathing suit. “A day at the office” he wrote as the caption and, through his hashtags, hinted that it was a day of filming for a new song.

The Instagram post reached almost half a million likes and 4,000 comments. “Oh HELLO” his partner Jwan Yosef wrote him along with an emoji of a face in love. “That’s the kind of home office I’d like!”, “I’m excited to see this” and “Mojadito” were just some of the comments the singer received.

Next, Ricky shared a series of photos where he is seen posing leaning on a car. “Closing the work year in this way, ufff I can’t complain. Opening new cycles. Grateful. Now, to spend time with the family. Happy holidays to all. I always read you ”was the message he dedicated to his fans.