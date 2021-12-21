Frida Sofía was a sham! AMLO launches against Loret de Mola and Televisa

“(This) To handle it as a show and have a rating with total power so that a Secretariat was supporting this assembly, invent the name of the girl. A television host that I am not going to mention, whose name is better to forget, “he said. AMLO about Carlos Loret de Mola Y Televisa .

“They pontificate as if they had a lot of moral authority. I remember the case of the girl who invented when the tremor, Frida Sofía, with the media. Imagine that set-up and they had an institution, the Secretary of the Navy, subjected to it, “he said.

This after reporters questioned him about the opposition’s accusations of making montages to favor his image before Mexicans.

During his morning lecture, AMLO accused that there was ‘montage’ and ‘show’ in the rescue of the alleged girl Frida sofia in the 2017 earthquake to maintain a rating, in addition to the fact that the media had Marine Secretary (Semar).

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador criticized Televisa Y Carlos Loret de Mola for having ‘invented the case of’ Frida sofia ‘in the 2017 earthquake in Mexico City .

“Fortunately an admiral against superior orders, but with great dignity, said this is a sham, it does not exist, the girl is not there,” he concluded.

‘FRIDA SOFÍA’, FOUR YEARS AFTER DECEPTION

A little over four years after the earthquake that shook the center of MexicoIt is necessary to recall one of the cases that most attracted the attention of national and international media.

One of the most tragic and widely covered events was, particularly the case of Frida sofia, at Enrique Rebsámen school.

The Colonia Nueva Oriental Coapa, south of the Mexico City, witnessed the tragedy after the private school with pre-school, elementary and high school levels collapsed after the earthquake.

Among the fatalities of this failure in the infrastructure of the educational institute are 26 people, including 19 minors.

On Wednesday, September 20, the national and international media focused on the rescue of ‘Frida sofia‘, a girl who was allegedly alive under the rubble of the building and who the rescue personnel could not reach, but who had been located and even recorded a thermal scanner.

While admirals of the Marine provided information in that sense, the media were limited to covering from outside the school. Only Televisa It was the only means that could enter the interior of the school.

The reporter’s links Danielle dithurbide They gave an account of the rescue in abundance of details, such as that the supposed 12-year-old girl had been handed a hose so that she could drink water.

However, a series of testimonies raised by various journalists contradicted the statements of the Marine and the television.

In an interview for Carmen Aristegui, Dorian Riva revealed that a command of the Federal Police clarified that the existence of Frida sofia and the thing about his rescue was a sham.

After the interview appeared on television, a series of testimonies from parents were added against the “official” version of events.

It was the next day, September 21, when the undersecretary of the navy back then, Enrique Sarmiento Beltrán, Y Jose Luis Vergara, a senior officer of the unit, reported that “We were never aware of this version and we are sure that it was not a reality”, since the children who left the institute alive, as well as those who died, had been located.

After the version of the Marine, the drivers Carlos Loret de MolOh Denise Maerker appeared on television to hold the institution accountable (Marine) of what happened and ask for an explanation.