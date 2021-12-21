Free Fire: guide to buying the Bloody and Sarcastic Smile Packs at a great discount | Garena | Mexico | Spain | SPORTS-PLAY

Developer Garena is offering deep discounts on the Mystery Shop event. The best thing is that every diamond invested in Free fire will be used to unlock exclusive designs: the Sarcastic Smile or Bloody Smile Pack. We will tell you what the process consists of so that you can get all the available material.

By clicking on the Mysterious Shop, players must stop a roulette wheel to get a percentage discount. This done, users will be moved to a wide catalog of discounted items, from Diamond Royale Tickets, Royale Weapons and Incubator, to the Iron Blade and Goddess of Battle Bundles. Also noteworthy are the Blue Flame Dragon Box, the Energy Watchers Katana and the Wooden Horse Box.

The more purchases you make, the more points will be added to the Grand Prize bar, in this case, the Sarcastic Smile Pack or Bloody smile. Both originally cost 1,499 diamonds, but you can grab them for 224 diamonds if you’re lucky enough to get the 85% discount. To unlock the purchase, they will need to spend 20 diamonds on other items.

Free Fire Mystery Shop details

The players of Free fire They only have 19 days to take advantage of this offer.

FREE FIRE | Free diamonds

The first is to download Google Opinion Rewards to complete short surveys and get Google Play credits, which you can then use to buy diamonds in Free Fire.

The second way is by going to the applications GPT (Get-pay-to). Some of the most popular are Swagbucks, Prize Rebel, Easy Rewards, and Poll Pay. Users will need to perform various tasks like surveys and quizzes to receive gift cards. With these you can go to Free Fire and buy the diamonds you need.

You can also use the websites GPT. Like the GPT apps, users will be able to access several of these sites, including Swagbucks, PrizeRebel, and YSense, to complete quizzes and surveys, and then be able to redeem the rewards in the form of gift cards and more.

We do not recommend you go to the free generators of Free fire, because they are hackers who seek to steal accounts and your personal data. Garena warned of this bad procedure on her social networks.

