Fracture in the Quintero administration? Officials ask to reconsider the election in the BPP

One of the most controversial decisions of Mayor Daniel Quintero is not without repercussions in the world of culture.

The decision of the government of Daniel Quintero to appoint Ángel Ovidio González in the direction of the Pilot Public Library unleashed a storm of criticism in many sectors of the city and the academic union. Sandra Suescún, coordinator of the National Network of Public Libraries, questioned the choice. So did the Inter-American School of Library Science at the University of Antioquia. However, the malaise is also felt within the municipal administration.

This means of communication learned that the departure of the previous director, Shirley Zuluaga, did not have the support of the Secretary of Citizen Culture, Álvaro Osmar Narváez, nor with that of his undersecretary Sebastián Trujillo. Apparently, this is not the only discrepancy within the Mayor of Medellín. On your Twitter account, Trujillo asked him publicly Quintero to reconsider the election of González to hold a position for which he does not have the required professional experience.