Fortnite: leaked a Will Smith skin; all we know

On Tuesday, August 17, 2021, there was a very curious leak in Fortnite Battle Royale: nothing more and nothing less than Will Smith. In this news we tell you everything we know about him skin Will Smith/Mike lowrey from Two Rebel Cops/Bad boys, which would belong to the Season 7 of Battle Pass from Fortnite Chapter 2:

Fortnite Season 7: leaked a Will Smith skin in Two Rebel Cops / Bad Boys

At around 9:10 p.m. CEST on Tuesday, August 17, 2021, the HYPEX dataminer leaked the Will Smith skin in Fortnite Battle Royale. Just below we leave you the tweet in its original context in which this data miner published this unpublished information:

Apparently, It would not be the actor Will Smith without morebut it would be a collaboration with the film series Two Rebel Cops/Bad boys. Smith looks the same in Fortnite as he did in the first movie, released in 1995, in which he played the detective Mike lowrey:

Still from Two Rebel Policemen (1995). On the right, Will Smith

We don’t know if there would be an additional Martin Lawrence skin, in the role of Detective Marcus Burnett. For now we know absolutely nothing else regarding the Will Smith skin in Fortnite, such as its price or its release date, unless if it has been leaked it would be because it is currently in the game’s file system behind the patch 17.40. HYPEX would have managed to break the encryption key of the .pak that contains Will Smith’s skin in Fortnite Battle Royale. This, in turn, could precipitate an official announcement by Epic Games.Since, by “cheating” the surprise with this leak, there would be no reason to continue keeping this information secret.

In Meristation we will be pending before any change or novelty that could be in this regard, to inform you with the maximum possible rigor.

Fountain: Twitter / HYPEX, Wikipedia / Bad Boys