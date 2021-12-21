Fortnite adds Matrix-related content to the game

With the premiere this Wednesday, December 22, of the new movie in the Matrix saga, Matrix Resurrections, Fortnite brings us new cosmetics for the game related to the saga.

Previously We already announced that content related to the Matrix would be coming to the game, since a background for a store was seen with the classic green Japanese letters. Also, one of the gifts from the cabin this year is an authentic weapon from the movies.

What we weren’t expecting was that it would bring more content to the game, because we thought the store background had been used as gift wrapping. But here we have them, two totally new emotes inspired by the Matrix movies.

We have the classic Bullet time by Neo which is one of the most characteristic signs of the 2000s

On the other hand, we have the Trinity’s Masterful Kick.

They have added a pack called Follow the White Rabbit that contains: Ney’s Bullet Time emote, Trinity’s Master Kick and a gift wrap of ones and zeroes.





All these items are now available in the Fortnite store and can be exchanged for V-Bucks.

We leave you our photo gallery of the Fortnite cabin gifts so you know which one to choose wisely. Remember that you can only open one gift per day, so choose well.