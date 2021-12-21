Former WWE Champion recalls awkward moment with the Rock on television

During the last weeks there have been many news from WWE that have commented on the issue of the return of the WWE wrestler The Rock to be able to face the universal champion. The truth is that today there are no reports that indicate his return in the short term.

A failed segment in WWE

With the possible arrival of The Rock back, many have been the fighters on the roster who have been lucky enough to be able to share a moment on television with the acclaimed Hollywood actor. In fact, that has not been the only thing, since the fighter has appeared countless times.

One of the fighters who in recent months left the WWE roster was Dango, better known as Fandango, who had his last days in the WWE NXT development brand. Talking to Chris Van Vliet at Insight , Dango talked about Dwayne Johnson putting him as one of her favorites in 2013, as well as the attention he gained thanks to his WrestleMania match with Chris Jericho.

Everything happened in a television recording where they had a conversation in front of the camera and the legend asked him for his stage name and he kept repeating his real name. A small mistake that he has today as a funny anecdote while he was at the top of the company.

“He came up to me on TV and said, ‘Hey, what’s your name?’ Curt, sir, how are you? No, your name. Curt, how are you? Stupid, the fucking trick. ‘Oh, Fandango’. I screwed up everything. It was great to hear him say that. It’s hard because when you’re in midcard land with all your other friends and you start to get a little bit of attention, nobody really gets mad at you, I’m not saying I was hot, but when you’re not doing shit on TV, nobody cares. It matters, but when you get yelled at from The Rock and WrestleMania matches, that’s when people start whispering and people get weird backstage. It was great to hear him say that and I’m a huge fan of Dwayne. “

Thank you for sharing your time and enjoying this great passion with PLANET WRESTLING. Remember that you can follow us on our RRSS and here on the web so you don’t miss out on anything. Every day we bring you the news of WWE, videos, interviews, as well as the best coverage and live follow-ups. We will also be doing live coverage of WWE Day 1 on January 1, 2022.

All the news of the world of Wrestling and wrestling in PLANET WRESTLING.