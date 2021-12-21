Follow live the final Tigres vs Rayadas del Apertura 2021

This Monday the new champions are defined with an exciting duel at the University Stadium.

After a two-goal tie at the BBVA Stadium, the day came for Tigers Y Striped define the new champions of the Liga MX Women. On the one hand, the Amazons seek to make clear their dominance in Mexican soccer with a three-time championship, while the Monterrey team wants to break with that hegemony and take a second title for their showcases.

The team of Roberto Medina It has the sensitive low of Stephany Mayor after the disciplinary commission sanctioned her with two games after the blow to Diana García in the first leg final.

However, they have the advantage of closing the series at home, in addition to the fact that Katty Martinez, their scorer, is already recovered and could have minutes in this duel after returning in the semifinals against America.

The great weapon of Striped is Desirée Monsivais, the top scorer of the Liga MX Women with 105 annotations. Monterrey also has the opportunity to make history together with Eva Mirror, who would become the first female coach to be crowned at the tournament.

