Follow live the final Tigres vs Rayadas del Apertura 2021
This Monday the new champions are defined with an exciting duel at the University Stadium.
After a two-goal tie at the BBVA Stadium, the day came for Tigers Y Striped define the new champions of the Liga MX Women. On the one hand, the Amazons seek to make clear their dominance in Mexican soccer with a three-time championship, while the Monterrey team wants to break with that hegemony and take a second title for their showcases.
The team of Roberto Medina It has the sensitive low of Stephany Mayor after the disciplinary commission sanctioned her with two games after the blow to Diana García in the first leg final.
However, they have the advantage of closing the series at home, in addition to the fact that Katty Martinez, their scorer, is already recovered and could have minutes in this duel after returning in the semifinals against America.
The great weapon of Striped is Desirée Monsivais, the top scorer of the Liga MX Women with 105 annotations. Monterrey also has the opportunity to make history together with Eva Mirror, who would become the first female coach to be crowned at the tournament.
Follow the final Tigres vs Rayadas live
⏱ | 21 ‘| 1T | #TIG 0 – 0 #MTY
🔥 Come on, scorer @DesMonsivais! 🔥
To keep trying to the front. 👏🏻#ArribaElMonterrey 🇫🇮
– Striped (@Rayadas) December 21, 2021
17’⏱ | TIG 0️⃣ – 0️⃣ RAY Blackboard play that ends up finishing Greta.
Live 👉 https://t.co/YhxRL9McW9#Always with you 👊 #ThisIsTigresFemenil 🐯 pic.twitter.com/1nmHHvmb9z
– Female Tigers 🐯 (@TigresFemenil) December 21, 2021
15’⏱ | TIG 0️⃣ – 0️⃣ RAY Intern by María and her shot that goes high.
Live 👉 https://t.co/YhxRL9McW9#Always with you 👊 #ThisIsTigresFemenil 🐯 pic.twitter.com/VevlHwvZbz
– Female Tigers 🐯 (@TigresFemenil) December 21, 2021
⏱ | 12 ‘| 1T | #TIG 0 – 0 #MTY
Comes out @ Alelua1515 perfectly to take a dangerous advance from the rival. Come on! 👏🏻#ArribaElMonterrey 🇫🇮
– Striped (@Rayadas) December 21, 2021
The first 45 minutes of this Grand Final begin.@BerelGroup #Always with you 👊 #ThisIsTigresFemenil 🐯 pic.twitter.com/1vDU0K5ID9
– Female Tigers 🐯 (@TigresFemenil) December 21, 2021
📹 | EEEEEEEEEEEEHHHHHH … 1, 2, 3, MONTERREY, MONTERREY, MONTERREEEEY! 🗣🇫🇮#ArribaElMonterrey 🇫🇮 pic.twitter.com/cdWQMpJRRq
– Striped (@Rayadas) December 21, 2021
ALWAYS on my team, Generate it @StefMayor 🤍✨ pic.twitter.com/Z9HYTgkyUm
– Female Tigers 🐯 (@TigresFemenil) December 21, 2021
This is the eleventh headline that will leave the soul and will seek to continue making its history bigger.
Alignment @CEMEXMx.#Always with you 👊 #ThisIsTigresFemenil 🐯 pic.twitter.com/a6SX0AwfOp
– Female Tigers 🐯 (@TigresFemenil) December 21, 2021
💙 | Monterrey is a pride, a tradition and together we are on our way to the dream. ✨#Lets go for everything, because today more than ever we are from Monterrey! ⛰️🤠#ArribaElMonterrey 🇫🇮 pic.twitter.com/rjyYCfCsCl
– Striped (@Rayadas) December 20, 2021
💛 #TigreData | Let’s go for EVERYTHING, Amazon! 😎
Presented by @BancoAfirme #Always with you 👊🏻#ThisIsTigresFemenil 🐯 pic.twitter.com/v3NzR10XV4
– Female Tigers 🐯 (@TigresFemenil) December 20, 2021
.