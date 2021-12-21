Five licensed killers we’d like to see in Dead by Daylight

Dead by daylight made its debut in 2016, and in the many years since then, we’ve been delighted with a variety of vicious killers. With the game thriving lately, we certainly have some new killers, survivors, and interesting maps ahead of us.

Maybe I’ve thought a little too much and a lot about which killers I’d love to see, even theorizing how cheat characters might work in-game with my friends. We’ve talked regularly about how Garfield, Goofy, Scooby-Doo, and Barney the Dinosaur might function, but sadly, we know that these characters respectfully have no place in the realm of Dead by Daylight.

That said, there are plenty of possibilities for future licensed chapters and killers that are more plausible than letting Barney the dinosaur wield a machete. I’ve done a deep dive into these concepts below and how they might work in Dead by Daylight.

The candy man

Theories that Daniel Robitaille became part of Dead by Daylight have been floating around for a while. When players waited for the announcement of a new assassin after the Resident Evil Chapter launch, many were sure that The candy man from the 1992 movie would be next. Unfortunately, it was not. Of the five possible killers mentioned here, The candy man it is perhaps the most plausible of all. Also, Tony Todd is great.

In the movie, Candyman terrifies curious students and shows them that urban legends can be real. It would definitely make an interesting killer to implement, and it would fit in perfectly with other classic counterparts like The Shape and Leatherface. In the game, The Candyman’s abilities could consist of a few different things. Much like The Demogorgon’s portals, The Candyman could teleport around the map using mirrors that survivors can break. As for its power, it would be wrong if the Candy Man didn’t have a swarm of bees aggravating the survivors, much like Cenobite’s chains.

There’s no real reason Candyman couldn’t be a possibility, and for a long time, it was believed that the introduction of the iconic character was being teased. Also, Tony Todd himself (the actor who plays Candyman) started following Dead by Daylight’s Twitter account. It looks like the developers might have had something up their sleeves, and Tony Todd seems to agree with the idea as well, so there’s a chance we’ll see Candyman in Dead by Daylight soon.

Plant

We’re taking it back to 1960 with this one and thinking about Little Shop of Horrors, or perhaps you’re more familiar with the 1986 musical. If you’re unfamiliar, the film follows Seymour Krelborn struggling to keep his job at a florist, until he discovers a rather unique plant he calls Audrey II. Audrey II has a thirst that goes beyond sunlight and water, and instead desires human flesh.

Deploying Audrey II as an assassin, named PlantIt would be horrible to watch but a lot of fun. Imagine if The Demogorgon had a green cosmetic with leaves sprouting to the left, right, and center. This is what The Plant would look like. As Audrey II grows with each food, The Plant grows more powerful with each acquired kill, with garden shears ready to attack all who approach.

Right now, I’m picturing a trailer for The Plant with a glittering florist backdrop and musical number as it chases down the survivor, Seymour Krelborn, hungry for more meat. It’s a slightly sillier concept that reminds me too much of Mario’s Piranha Plant, but in practice, it’s everything Dead by Daylight fans could and would love if it were done effectively.

The alien

If anything is going to knock me out other than The Hag and his traps, it’s probably Xenomorph from Alien (1979). Dead by Daylight has some supernatural alien elements with The Demogorgon, but it has no scary real value after being coined as the ‘Demopuppy’.

Introducing Xenomorph as The alien, Ripley as his corresponding survivor, and a map or two involving the USS Nostromo would change the game to some degree. The Alien’s ability could involve face huggers, which would function similarly to when Victor of The Twins attacks a survivor. And who wouldn’t have fun running around a map, seemingly in outer space, running from The Alien, or trying to rip off a face hugger?

With this kind of crossover introduced, it would be exactly like Alien Isolation encountering asymmetric horror. Although, the problem that I find myself struggling with when it comes to thinking about Xenomorph is troubling; Would the sci-fi experience be too far removed from what Dead by Daylight is trying to offer gamers? And of course, like Jason Voorhees from Friday the 13th, Xenomorph already has a game of his own.

Most of the Dead by Daylight maps, excluding the now-eliminated Hawkins Laboratory, have a genuine sense that players are trapped in some form of wasteland and purgatory. So, would the futuristic spaceship and the sleek alien fit together? I’m not entirely sure, but there’s no denying that it would be fun to see Xenomorph and Ripley racing through the Dead by Daylight trials. For now though, we have yet to revisit Alien Isolation.

The werewolf

We can all agree that when it comes to animal beasts, Dead by Daylight is missing. If we are going to employ any creature as a new assassin, we must consider The werewolf. More specifically, David Kessler from An American werewolf in London (1981).

First of all, as an independent assassin, The Werewolf would be a rebel. I love the idea that this assassin is one that can transform between human and inhuman, collecting tokens of the damage he inflicts that will return him to his human state, making him indiscernible from other survivors. However, I know that the idea of ​​morphing would probably make The Werewolf a bit too powerful for the game, but it’s still interesting to consider.

As a full Chapter in Dead by Daylight, it would only make sense to have a map based on a set of poorly lit streets in London. Think of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde, except David Kessler mingles with the alleys as he stalks his prey and leads it to the hook. With the full moon present every time you look at the skies on most Dead by Daylight maps, it makes sense for a werewolf to be on the scene taunting survivors.

My only concern here would be that it would take loyal fans five minutes to turn The Werewolf into another ‘Demopuppy’, finding him cuter than scary. However, is that a bad thing?

The writer

Saving the best for last, a concept that I rarely see mentioned is that of The writer. If there’s one thing we need in Dead by Daylight, it’s The Overlook Hotel. The feeling that the wasteland meets purgatory I mentioned earlier is personified by the haunted hotel of The glow (1980), and if there is one killer on this list that I would choose to see above all, it would be Jack Torrance.

You may be familiar with the Stephen King novel or the Stanley Kubrick film, which follow Jack Torrence’s descent into madness as he tries to write a book of his own while battling alcoholism. This aspiration leads him to a remote hotel that is a myriad of long corridors and quirky people, and soon, the lines between life and death become very blurred.

As an episode in Dead by Daylight, Jack Torrance maniacally wielded his ax as he tried to “correct” the survivors, as he had once tried to do with his wife and son. The Overlook Hotel would certainly be worth a map or three, to avoid being as large and confusing as the Raccoon City Police Department is. And finally, Wendy could run away from her husband over and over again as a survivor.

In many ways, the story of the invisible Entity of Dead by Daylight reminds me very much of the unknown force that is present at The Overlook Hotel. There is a hopelessness involved in The Shining story that almost mirrors the hopelessness of the Dead by Daylight survivors trapped by the Entity that makes this so appropriate. Also, there is a personal need to be able to yell “Here’s Johnny!” as I defeat the survivors, making The Writer an essential (and completely plausible) character in Dead by Daylight. It’s a shame Stephen King doesn’t really care about video games, because watching him play The Overlook Chapter in Dead by Daylight is something you’d pay to watch.

As it stands, we already have a vast group of colorful assassins in Dead by Daylight, but there is always room for more. Every assassin on this list arguably would be a welcome addition to fans of the game and their allegiance to cult terror. And for the record, I just won’t stop resting until I see Tony Todd or Jack Nicholson chasing me in court.

