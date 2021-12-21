Fenty Beauty: Top 6 Products From Rihanna’s Makeup Brand

Unless you’ve lived in a cave for the past few years, you’ve surely heard of Fenty Beauty. Since Rihanna launched her beauty brand in 2017, it has become the favorite makeup of thousands of people.

It’s hard to overstate how much Fenty Beauty has changed the makeup landscape since hitting the market. It’s not the first or the only makeup brand endorsed by a pop star, but Rihanna’s involvement, from product development to the models representing the brand, has caused big changes in the way we shop for and wear makeup. .

Well aware of the limited range of foundation shades from many brands, Fenty initially offered 40 options for a wide variety of skin tones. And in true superstar fashion, Rihanna suspected that there was a large audience who would wear lavender lipstick or pink eyeliner, and she was right. In addition, it managed to create a luxurious brand without putting too high a price on its products.

The extent of the Fenty Beauty effect is so apparent that it even catapulted Rihanna into the billionaires club., further demonstrating the impact of this revolutionary brand.

Given the greatness of Fenty, it is difficult to have a single favorite product of the brand. But if you’re looking to restock on beloved makeup products, or jump on the Fenty train for the first time, here are the top 6 Fenty Beauty products, according to professional makeup artists and top ratings at Sephora.

Credit: Courtesy A quick Google search for Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer will show over 30,000 positive reviews validating the obsession with this gorgeous gloss. A touch on the lips provides a layer of moisture and a shine that complements a variety of skin tones. At Sephora it is rated 4.6 stars out of more than 11,500 reviews.

Credit: Sephora Is it a cream? A fuck? Killawatt Freestyle Highlighter by Fenty Beauty is a hybrid of both. Made for the face and eyes, this highlighter adds buildable pigment and subtle shine where you need it. He has received more than 415 thousand hearts at Sephora and is rated 4.6 stars.

Credit: Courtesy The coveted Pro Filt’r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation changed the basic standards of the beauty industry when it introduced an inclusive range of 40 shades. Now available in 50 colors, permanent makeup spans the entire spectrum of skin tones, striking the delicate, hard-to-find balance of a lightweight formula with buildable coverage that blurs the appearance of blemishes with ease. A small touch on skin provides a beautifully smoothed foundation without weighing down or wrinkles and with a natural satin matte finish that gives your complexion a flawless appearance while still looking like skin.

Credit: Courtesy You can use Fenty Beauty Match Stix Shimmer Skinstick as a blush, highlighter, eyeshadow, whatever you want, really. Buff it with your fingers or a soft brush, then marvel at how the creamy formula feels like nothing on your skin. “They can be built and mixed, and the colors are the perfect shades to enhance the natural contours of the face or to create subtle changes in the shape of the face,” says Meredith Baraf, a makeup artist based in New Yotk.

Credit: Courtesy Fenty Beauty’s Diamond Bomb All-Over Diamond Veil is another legendary Fenty creation whose reputation precedes it. The immensely popular powder formula lets you shine from head to toe, coating skin with a powder that stays put. Rihanna wears it on her eyelids, clavicles, arms, cheeks. . . anywhere you need a crystal shine.