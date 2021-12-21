FDA Approves Sapien 3 Heart Valve with Alterra Adaptive Prestent

This valve helps control the flow of blood from the right ventricle to the lungs.

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved the use of The valve Edwards SAPIEN 3 transcatheter with Alterra adaptive agent (Sapien 3 with Alterra) for patients with severe pulmonary regurgitation.

The Sapien 3 System with Alterra is indicated for use in the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with severe pulmonary insufficiency, as measured by echocardiography, who have a native or surgically repaired right ventricular outflow tract and are clinically indicated for the surgical replacement of The valve pulmonary, the company said in its announcement.

The Alterra prestent is designed to compensate for variations in the size and morphology of the right ventricular outflow tract and to provide a stable landing zone for The valve SAPIEN 3, according to the company.

“The outstanding results achieved by SAPIEN 3 with Alterra will broaden the range of patients requiring replacement of pulmonary valve that we can now treat with minimally invasive therapy, “said Evan Zahn, MD, director of the congenital heart program at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, and researcher main clinical trial ALTERRA out of 85 patients that led to FDA approval.

While the pulmonary heart valve replacements represent a small fraction of the heart valve replacements performed each year, generally required to replace valves in adolescent and adult patients suffering from tetralogy of Fallot or other birth defects of heart valves, the company notes.

Definition of severe pulmonary regurgitation

Pulmonary regurgitation (also called pulmonary valve regurgitation) is about a leaky pulmonary valve. This valve helps control the flow of blood from the right ventricle to the lungs. A leaky pulmonary valve allows blood to back up into the heart chamber before reaching the lungs for oxygen.

What Causes Pulmonary Regurgitation?

The most common cause of a leaky pulmonary valve is pulmonary hypertension.

Less common causes are:

Infectious endocarditis

Complications after surgery to repair Tetralogy of Fallot

Carcinoid syndrome

Rheumatic Fever (PDF) (link opens in a new window) and complications after catheterization (rare causes in the United States)

What are the symptoms of pulmonary regurgitation?

Usually there are no noticeable early symptoms. Signs that can be detected during a medical exam include a heart murmur.

Finally, the right ventricle can enlarge. In isolation, these conditions can progress to heart failure, which can lead to more noticeable symptoms, such as chest pain or discomfort, tiredness, lightheadedness, or fainting.

How is pulmonary regurgitation treated?

Treatment is usually focused on the underlying cause that created the problem of The valve (i.e. pulmonary hypertension).