Explosive and rebellious

Eric Cantona He has been one of the best French footballers even though he never managed to participate in any world.

His best moment was lived with him Manchester United, where he was also distinguished by his rebellious and explosive character that caused him many problems on and off the field.

HARD AGAINST A COP

The elimination of Manchester United of the Champions League in 1993 against Galatasaray of Turkey left on Eric Cantona, and a Turkish policeman blew it up.

“What bothered me the most is that a policeman hit me over the head with the baton. Of course I was upset that I was eliminated from the European Cup. For the damaging tactics of the opponents, and for receiving the red card after that the game was over. But mostly because I got hit from behind by that shitty Turkish policeman. “

KUNG FU’S KICK

In 1995, Cantona threw a flying kick at a fan at Crystal Palace’s Selhurst Park Stadium because he was insulting him from the stands. What the player declared afterwards remains for the story.

“I apologize to everyone, Manchester United, to my teammates, to the fans, to the League and I also want to apologize to the prostitute who shared my bed last night, “he said at the time.

“The kung fu kick is something no one has ever done. Besides, it’s always a pleasure to hit a fascist.”

RAMBO FAN?

In an interview with a British newspaper about his personal tastes, Cantona declared himself a fan of Jim Morrison (RIP), Picasso (RIP) and Arthur Rimbaud. However, his French accent did not help much when pronouncing Rimbaud so the reporter believed he heard Rambo, the character played by actor Sylvester Stallone, which caused his fervent fans to send him photos of the American soldier when the interview was broadcast.

“Every day I had to shoot hundreds of photos of the protagonist of Rambo,” said Eric.

WITHOUT MINCING WORDS

In the 1988-1989 season, Cantona arrived as a star player at Olympique de Marseille, however, the coach of the French National Team, Henri Michel, did not call him, which caused the attacker’s annoyance.

“I was reading something about Mickey Rourke, who said that the guy who runs the Oscars is a bag of shit. I think Henri Michel is not far away. There will come a day when they can’t be without me,” he said.

When Michel left, he was called up by his replacement Michel Platini, but Cantona spent a short time at Les Bleus.

A MOVIE ACTOR

Phil Neville was one of the young players of the Manchester United who most admired Cantona.

“When I first met him at the box office, I saw a man who had a different style from everyone else. The way he dressed and the words he used in his interviews with those Marseilles port metaphors with seagulls. Whenever he trained or played, he was already acting like an actor in a movie. Eric wanted to entertain people and make sure that when he left the stadium, they were happy, “said Neville.