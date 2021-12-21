Exhibited for Herrera, Tigres would lose a signing and Rayados can win him over

December 20, 2021 8:25 p.m.

Tigers I already had the left-hander tied Jesus Angulo as reinforcement for 2022, but according to The reporter, the player of the Atlas he is not totally convinced of reaching the team of Miguel Herrera.

The situation by which Angulo moves away from Tigers It is the salary, because the feline institution is not treating him as a champion and the player wants to give his place, something for which his representative is also intervening.

In this sense, Striped is the team that could get ahead of Tigers and put on the table what the champion player with Atlas is asking, to be able to cover his left sector.

More from Tigres: As a veteran, they despise him in Tigres and prefer to go to a small team

Can Jesús Angulo get to Rayados?

Monterrey lacks a good left sector in defense because Jesus gallardo has been underplayed and is more offensive than defensive, which is why Striped You can cover the band with Angle. Monterrey It can only sign Mexicans, as it does not have foreign quotas.

More from Rayados: He is worth 233 MDP, he has a scholarship in Rayados and in Europe they already regretted signing him