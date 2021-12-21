Exciting trailer with Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint together again for the HBO Max special

HBO Max has just released the long-awaited and exciting final trailer from ‘Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts’ which reunites Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint in the special to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the popular adventures of the young wizard on the big screen.

So many comebacks

The three protagonists of the Harry Potter saga will not be the only ones participating in this special retrospective of HBO Max, since the presence of Helena Bonham Carter, Robbie Coltrane, Ralph Fiennes, Jason Isaacs, Gary Oldman, Tom Felton, James Phelps, Oliver Phelps, Mark Williams, Bonnie Wright, Alfred Enoch, Ian Hart, Toby Jones, Matthew Lewis, Evanna Lynch, producer David Heyman and directors Chris Columbus, Alfonso Cuarón, Mike Newell and David Yates. Almost nothing.

We remind you that ‘Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts’ will be released next January 1Therefore, in addition to celebrating the arrival of 2022, we can also enjoy a special call to be even more popular than those that HBO Max previously premiered from ‘Friends’ or ‘The Prince of Bel-Air’.





Obviously, ‘Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts’ it is not a new movie in the saga, but you can always see them all again on HBO Max. Also, next year ‘Fantastic Animals: Dumbledore’s Secrets’ will hit theaters.