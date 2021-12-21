Eric Clapton takes a woman to trial for 9.75 euros

Eric Clapton he doesn’t fool around when it comes to piracy. The British artist has sued a German woman for putting up for sale the illegal copy of a concert of yours in 1980.

Although the woman sold this copy for a ridiculous amount of 9.75 euros, a court in Düsseldorf has assumed that the activity infringed copyright and has ordered her to withdraw the product and pay 3,400 euros for costs procedural.

For her part, the defendant has tried to defend herself by claiming that her late husband bought that record in a record store and was unaware that it infringed copyright. Still, the ruling states that ignoring the law does not exclude compliance and that if that album were to go on sale again, the widow would face a fine of 250,000 euros and six months in prison.

For his part, the woman’s lawyer has informed that he will appeal the sentence.