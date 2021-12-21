Erenumab safe and effective to prevent migraine with aura

“These findings suggest that erenumab may be safe and effective for this patient population,” the authors wrote.

Erenumab (Aimovig) significantly reduces the frequency of migraine in migraineurs who have a history of aura, a new analysis shows.

The human monoclonal anti-CGRP receptor antibody erenumab is approved for the prevention of migraine. However, research suggests that these medications may not be as effective in migraine with aura background.

In a post-hoc analysis, the researchers found that erenumab significantly reduced the number of migraine days monthly (MMD) and the use of specific medication for migraine acute (AMSM) in migraine episodic or chronic, regardless of the state of the aura.

“These findings suggest that erenumab may be safe and effective for this patient population,” the authors wrote. The study was published in the journal JAMA Neurology.

Migraine is more frequent in the female population

Genetics could figure as responsible within the framework of the diagnosis of migraineAs evidenced in different scientific studies, Dr. Héctor Miranda, director of the Department of Neurology at Federico Trilla Hospital and Medical Director of the Specialized Headache Clinic at Hospital San Francisco, assured Medicine and Public Health.

The medical literature refers that the discovery of the CACNA1A gene as responsible for hemiplegic migraine familiar, is a rare inheritance disorder autosomal dominant with high incidence, which has been a catalyst for the investigation of migraine in its two most common variants, MCA and MSA.

Regarding its manifestation in the population, he pointed out that the percentages show that those who suffer the most from this syndrome are 75% women, compared to 25% of men.

Migraine It has specific characteristics that must be present in order for it to be diagnosed. Discovering that pain depends on the clinical study that occurs with the doctor-patient interaction.

Until now, medicine does not have a test that can detect this syndrome. There is no appliance or electrical test to confirm it. “Here, medical expertise prevails, depending on the characteristics and associated symptoms,” he said.

Syndrome characteristics

One of the main characteristics of migraine is that the pain is hemicranian, that is, the one that hits the middle of the head and is pulsating.

It is also associated with manifestations such as nausea, vomiting, blurred vision, resistance to light (photophobia) and discomfort to increased sounds (phonophobia).

“Anyone who has a headache is bothered by light, and sounds bothered by sounds, but with migraine this discomfort is superlative; the pupil is injured, the ears want to burst. On the other hand, it must be a repetitive process, nobody will It gives migraine only once, “added Miranda.

Migraine It tends to appear at an early age, a percentage over 5 or 6 years old, and the later ones over 17 0 18. “It is atypical to see an adult patient making his debut with this condition and in view of this, we cannot call it a migraine”.