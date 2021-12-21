Elsa Pataky reveals how the crisis rumors with Chris Hemsworth were forged

Spanish actress Elsa Pataky has spoken again about the crisis rumors in their marriage that came out a few weeks ago from the Australian press when some images were leaked in which Chris Hemsworth appeared with a filming partner in very affectionate attitudes. It is not the first time that information has come out regarding her idyllic marriage with the Australian, although the latter seem to have bothered the interpreter.

Information “quite pathetic” according to the actress

In an interview that he has exclusively given to the magazine ‘Hello!‘, Elsa Pataky has been very forceful, clearing up any doubts that there may be about the health of her marriage, one of the most followed and admired in Hollywood: “The photo they published was of a dinner that the entire film crew of’Thor‘. In the photo they published, the other colleagues who were there were grossly erased to give false information. Pretty pathetic. “

Elsa Pataky also wanted to refer to the other protagonist of the image, Pom Klementieff, with whom Chris Hemsworth will appear in the new film of ‘Thor‘which will be released next year 2022 and which, in addition, will again star Natalie Portman. “Pom is a friend of ours, she was in Byron at our house and I can tell you that she is a lovely woman“, he pointed out without giving more importance than was given to the controversial images.

Not content with having denied all the rumors that for weeks had pointed to a crisis in her marriage, Elsa Pataky also explained how they have lived these days in which both the Australian actor and she had to work on different projects: “The fantastic has been that, when they coincide in the filming, we have moved the whole family to SydneySo we see them in the morning and when we have time we even take them to school by bike. Then we have dinner together, we read them bedtime stories … Like any couple who have children and work, “he acknowledged.

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky are one of those couples that the entire world film industry admires and who have seen how other marriages that were born in Hollywood have been broken. They continue in very good shape a relationship that began in 2010 and of which they have been the parents of three children. They met through her English teacher, and the actress has since felt that he was “the man to spend the rest of my life with.”