Elon Musk will pay 11 billion dollars in taxes – El Financiero

Elon musk, the richest person in the world and CEO of Tesla, said on Twitter that it will pay more than $ 11 billion in taxes this year, an amount that could constitute a record payment to the US Internal Revenue Service.

For those wondering, I will pay over $ 11 billion in taxes this year – Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 20, 2021

The billionaire could face a tax bill of more than $ 10 billion by 2021 if he exercises all of his shares that expire next year, last week’s calculations from Bloomberg News showed.

The tax Unusually high comes after Musk exercised nearly 15 million shares and sold millions of them to cover taxes related to those transactions. That was after a Twitter poll last month when it asked its followers whether it should sell 10 percent of its stake in the electric carmaker, whose shares have soared more than 2,300 percent in the past five years.

From the unusual move of asking Twitter users about the plan, Tesla is down nearly a quarter and the company’s market value has slipped below the $ 1 trillion to $ 937 billion mark. The shares fell 2.7 percent in pre-market trading on Monday compared to Friday’s close in New York.

A ProPublica report in June indicated that Musk paid little income tax relative to his enormous wealth. But he has rejected that claim, saying he receives no salary from either SpaceX or Tesla, and pays an effective tax rate of 53 percent on the shares he holds. He added that he expects the tax rate to increase next year.

Musk said last week, via Twitter, that will pay more taxes than any American in history this year. That was in response to another tweet from the Massachusetts senator. Elizabeth warren, who used the “Person of the Year” award that TIME magazine gave Musk to call on him to pay his taxes.