Elon Musk explains which will be the best paid jobs in the coming years in the world

Elon musk, founder of SpaceX and CEO of Tesla, is one of the entrepreneurs who always speaks leaves something to reflect on. This time the CEO of Tesla explained his vision of the future, but to be more specific he said what it is the profession that will be the best paid in the coming years globally.

In the statement he gave in the World Conference on Artificial Intelligence confirmed that all those who dedicate themselves to artificial intelligence will be the ones who generate the most income, so much that it could end many jobs later. “Artificial intelligence will make jobs meaningless.”

The South African billionaire decided to give advice to young people, which has to do with the decision to choose a profession, since in many they could disappear in the future. Musk’s idea told them that they should study engineering, although preferably some AI (artificial intelligence).

There is another job possibility

In addition to artificial intelligence there is one more possibility of a successful job later are those that are focused on human interaction, since in the panorama that he has in mind, it is a branch that continues to evolve and that will always be necessary, since everything that has to do with people will remain in force until the human race is extinguished.

“People fundamentally enjoy interacting with other people. If you work on something that involves people or engineering, it’s probably a good approach. “, he explained at the World Conference on Artificial Intelligence.

Now we only have to hope that the young people will pay attention to the tycoon, since in recent years he made it clear that he knows about business. But that does not mean that people should stay away from working on what they like just to get closer to a job that makes you more money.

