Ellen DeGeneres: Matthew McConaughey confesses that he was in love with Reese Witherspoon: “It was one of my first impossible loves” | People

The career paths of Matthew McConaughey and Reese Witherspoon took off in the 1990s, and with them their friendship. Both began acting in 1991, which has led them to coincide in numerous galas, events and even several film productions, thanks to which they have been able to get to know each other well over the years. It was on the Ellen DeGeneres show where they sat together to talk about the release of Sing 2, an animated film that has both as protagonists and that becomes the third film in which they work together (after by Canta 1 Y Mud). Both have commented on their close relationship during the talk, which has led to a confession by the 52-year-old actor: “I have been a bit in love with the young woman who is sitting to my left,” he assured, a statement that has Caught by surprise both the public and the actress herself, who has been stunned.

It all started with one of DeGeneres’ questions: “What was the first celebrity you fell in love with?” Witherspoon, 45, has affirmed that for her it was Jim Morrison, vocalist of The Doors, although after thinking twice she has emphasized that, in reality, her true platonic love was Val Kilmer, interpreter of Top gun (1986) and Batman forever (nineteen ninety five). “She was a very strange girl,” he added with a laugh, waiting for the answer from his co-star. In anticipation, McConaughey could not help but confess that he came to be in love with Witherspoon herself. “What? Someone write this down! ”, Exclaimed the interpreter of A very legal blonde, incredulous.

“She was one of my first impossible loves and if you’ve seen the movie [haciendo referencia a Verano en Louisiana, de 1991, la primera cinta de la actriz]You will know that it is inevitable to be in love with her ”, the actor was sincere before the attentive gaze of his companion. To dispel any doubts in this regard, he has not hesitated to reaffirm himself to the public of the popular television program: “It’s true. This is a very real story. “

After the unexpected revelation, the actors have realized that, although they have shared a poster three times, they have never appeared together on the screen in the same scene. “I think people would like to see us together in a real movie,” confirmed the actress to the applause of those present. McConaughey has not missed the opportunity this time to point out that, if it happened, they should be part of a romantic comedy taking advantage of the plot of the old platonic love that he once felt for her.

The actors first met after Witherspoon won the Oscar for Best Actress in the Drama On the tightrope, 2005. “We met in a restaurant in Beverly Hills, we said ‘hello’ and we shared something to drink,” said the interpreter of Interstellar. “I remember that you congratulated me on my award,” she added after ensuring that later they met their respective partners and children, becoming close friends despite the fact that, as both confirmed during the talk, they had not seen each other for two years. and until now, with the start of the promotion of Sing 2.

One of the anecdotes that they have lived together and have wanted to share publicly took place at the actress’s wedding with Jim Toth, her current husband. “I want to tell that Matthew stole my heart on my wedding day,” he began to narrate. “That day, he danced with all the guests who were over 65 years old. That’s the kind of person he is. My mother could have died that day ”, he joked, assuring that both his family and the rest of the guests were delighted with how attentive the Texan interpreter was then.

Witherspoon was married to actor Ryan Phillippe, with whom she worked in 1999 during the filming of Cruel intentions and had two children, Ava and Deacon. They went their separate ways in 2007, after eight years of marriage. Since 2011 she has shared life with Jim Toth, father with her of a boy named Tennessee, who is now 8 years old. For his part, McConaughey enjoys a long marriage with the model Camila Alves, 39, since 2012, both parents of three children: Levi, Vida and Livingston.