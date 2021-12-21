EGS’s new giveaway is an acclaimed indie from 2021; get it free

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums / Telegram / WhatsApp

The Epic Games Store continues to celebrate Christmas with free games every 24 hours. If you love these gifts, you’ll be happy to hear that their fourth gift is now available. It is an acclaimed indie that surprised a lot of players in 2021.

Is about Loop Hero, a game developed by Four Quarters and distributed by Devolver Digital that debuted in early 2021. Many consider it one of the best independent projects of this year, so those who have not played it will be happy to know that they will be able to download it for free from today and until 10:00 AM on December 21.

To obtain Loop Hero for free you just have to follow the following steps:

How to get Loop Hero free?

Click here to go to the page of Loop Hero on the Epic Games Store

Click the Get Button on the right side of the screen

A screen will appear with the purchase information

Press Checkout

But what the heck is it Loop Hero? It is a procedural game that takes place in a world that is stuck in a time loop. Your mission will be to use different cards to place enemies, buildings and terrain in different adventure loops that will be full of rewards.

You can see Loop Hero in action in the trailer below:

The Epic Games Store will give more gifts

It is important that you keep in mind that Loop Hero It’s just one of 15 gifts that the Epic Games Store will give out this holiday season.

Since last December 15, the PC game store has been giving away games to its community every 24 hours. Among the games that the company has already delivered are Shenmue III, Neon Abyss Y Remnant From the Ashes.

At the moment it is unknown what will be the next games that the Epic Games Store will give away in the coming days. We will be on the lookout and inform you when the identity of these gifts is revealed.

What did you think of the gifts from the Epic Games Store? Tell us in the comments.

