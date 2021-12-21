editorial drop prior to the year covid

Miquel Iceta, Minister of Culture.

The Covid-19 has proven to be a sanitary challenge both logistically and scientifically. The lack of data on this virus forced the health community to readjust its modus operandi to the scientific results.

The Internet became an important way of dissemination and exchange of information in this sense. The health bibliography was therefore relegated to the background, as shown by the drop in the number of published medical science and health degrees which reflects the survey on book publishing production of the National Institute of Statistics (INE).

In 2019, a year before the pandemic, they saw the light 2,995 books on this subject, 446 less than those registered in 2018 and 4.6 percent of the total production for that year (64,154). The volume of publication thus returned to the levels of 2017, when the health books and brochures their diffusion slowed down to 2,824 published copies, after the increase experienced in 2016 and 2015.

Generally speaking, the document reflects a downward trend in the editorial production of issues related to health since 2009, when the editorial volume exceeded 4,000 titles. The boom in publications came in 2012, when the highest ‘peak’ of publications was reached with 4,471 copies, 1,476 less than those registered in 2019.

More literature and less science

In its entirety, the fall in works of Applied Sciences was 14.3 percent in 2019 compared to the previous year, the largest decrease recorded that year. Even so, with 6,476 titles grouped together, this area continues to be one of the most prolific, representing 10.1 percent of total production, far behind Literature, which accounts for 41.6 percent. Second are the Social Sciences, with 14.5 percent of the total and an annual increase of 6.6 percent.

The preference for the online medium, however, faces risks such as piracy. Spanish justice has already put a stop to pages such as Booksmedicos for this cause, with more than 3,000 scientific-technical titles.