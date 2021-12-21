Dwayne Johnson wants Black Adam to face Superman, and he doesn’t care which actor plays him

At last Dwayne Johnson is ready to bring one of his dream roles to the big screen. ‘Black Adam’ will be released in theaters next summer and will introduce us to The Rock as one of the most important antiheroes in the DC universe. Total Film magazine has dedicated its latest cover to him with a new look at Johnson in the suit, and the actor has taken the opportunity to expose the great long-term plans he has for him.

His main wish is that Black Adam can one day face the most famous Kryptonian in the universe: Superman. And he does not care if it is Henry Cavill who wears the cape or if it is another actor: “For me, there is a battle that has to happen one day, between Black Adam and Superman. I don’t know who this Superman will be, and I don’t know who will play him. And that’s okay. I don’t need to know anymore. But i’m sure of it. And that’s based on what the fans want. We work backwards from that point “.

Johnson has taken a decade to wear the Black Adam suit and so he knows that the movie has to live up to expectations if he wants the wait to be worth it: “You only get one chance to build these characters properly. We have paid attention to some of the bumps that other movies have suffered in the past in the DC world, and what, rightly, made the fans unhappy and angry, as a fan I was one of them.. So we’re going to make sure we respect tradition and mythology, but don’t creatively handcuff ourselves. We can do anything if we keep the public first “.

“A bastard”

The film directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, with whom Johnson already coincided in ‘Jungle Cruise’, is not going to flee from the dark roots of the character, whom The Rock describes as “a bastard”. That is why the film will focus on that “the hierarchy of power in the DC universe is about to change” and they promise to be “destructive” and “put eggs” in that change. This is how he describes his Black Adam: “There has always been something unique and different about Black Adam. He was a villain, an antihero, depending on what your interpretation of a villain is. I loved the idea that her pain and anger come from loss, and are fueled by oppression. And that at some point refuses to bend more. If you are wrong with him, with his family or with his people, you will die. Point. It’s that easy“.

‘Black Adam’ premieres In theaters July 29, 2022 with Pierce Brosnan, Noah Centineo, Sarah Shahi, Aldis Hodge and Marwan Kenzari in the cast alongside Dwayne Johnson.