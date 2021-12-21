Dumbledore’s phoenix lands at Hogwarts in Fantastic Beasts 3 poster

MADRID, Dec. 21 (CulturaOcio) –

The third installment of the saga Fantastic beasts and where to find them, titled Dumbledore’s secrets, will hit theaters on April 15, 2022. Meanwhile, to shorten the wait, after release of the first trailer Now the first official poster of the film directed by David Yates that stars one of the most iconic creatures in the magical franchise: Dumbledore’s Phoenix.

Posted on Twitter through the film’s official account, the poster is titled ‘The magic returns’ and in it the legendary bird is observed flying with its fiery wings Hogwarts, the school of wizards and future home of Harry Potter.

Although the image does not reveal much, everything indicates that Fawkes, being a phoenix would meet Harry Potter’s mentor for the first time and that the school of wizards in which they embark on the path of magic will play a vital role in the unfolding of events in the war against Grindewald.

Return to the magic. Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore only in theaters April 15, 2022. #SecretsOfDumbledore pic.twitter.com/lf3bUEf4sQ – Fantastic Beasts (@FantasticBeasts) December 20, 2021

As fans of the saga will remember Johnny deep he was the one who played Grindewald in the final stretch of the first tape, reprising his role in the sequel. However, after the legal dispute with his ex-wife, also actress Amber Heard, Warner Bros removed him from filming and is currently replaced by Mads mikkelsen, who will be the one who embodies the villain in the third installment.

After it was revealed in the second film of the saga that Credence is a member of the family of Albus dumbledore, fans theorized about the film’s plot, pointing out that it will largely focus on the complex history of the Dumbledores.

To find out how all the pieces of the story will fit together and what role Newt Scamander will play in it, Harry Potter fans will have to wait for its premiere in 2022. Fantastic beasts and where to find them: Dumbledore’s secrets, is starring in addition to by Eddie redmaine as the famous magizoologist, by Jude Law as Albus Dumbledore; Ezra Miller as Credence Barebone; Katherine Waterston as Tina Golstein; and Callum Turner as Theseus Scamander, among others.