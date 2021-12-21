Drones, the new battlefield of the “data war” between the United States and China

DJI mavic mini drone (Photo: Getty Images)

On Thursday, the Biden administration banned US investments in Chinese tech giant DJI, a world leader in unmanned aerial vehicles (drones). The reason has to do with the use of “sensitive data” for espionage.

Critics of DJI warn that the drone maker could be a tool for Chinese intelligence agencies to steal large amounts of sensitive data, from infrastructure such as bridges and dams, to personal information such as users’ heart rates or reconnaissance. facial.

Now, lawmakers from both parties in the US are studying a bill that would ban federal purchases of DJI drones, and a member of the Federal Communications Commission wants its products completely withdrawn from the domestic market.

“If DJI were completely banned tomorrow, I’d be pretty scared,” Carson Miller, a 21-year-old student who lives in Indiana and reviews drones on YouTube, told Bloomberg.

Miller, who bought his first DJI model in 2016, fears being seen as some kind of unwitting spy. He now owns six drones and is aware that his preferred company controls more than half of the market in the US.

In recent weeks, former top officials in the Obama and Trump administrations have warned that Beijing may be collecting personal information about the citizens of rival nations, while isolating data from China’s 1.4 billion people.

Cars, phones, coffee makers – everything transmits data

The “data war” between China and the US has the potential to reshape the world economy in the coming decades, particularly as all sorts of products – cars, phones, coffeemakers, refrigerators, etc. – are now transmitting data.

Harnessing that information is key to mastering technologies, such as artificial intelligence, that will power the modern economy.

Beijing passed laws this year aimed at preventing user data from getting into the wrong hands. President Xi Jinping ordered cybersecurity reviews for all Chinese companies that want to list on the foreign exchange exchanges.

The Trump administration also focused on data in 2020, deciding to ban two of China’s most-used apps, ByteDance’s TikTok and Tencent Holdings’ WeChat.

Biden then overturned the TikTok and WeChat bans while ordering extensive verification for recommendations on actions to protect sensitive data.

What is DJI

In the world of drones, no company is more prolific than DJI, which currently controls more than 50% of the US drone market, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) reported in October.

Research firm DroneAnalyst estimates that DJI sells about 95% of UAVs to consumers, priced between $ 350 and $ 2,000.

Billionaire Frank Wang, who founded DJI in 2006 as a student at a Hong Kong university, rarely speaks to the press. Its president, Roger Luo, said the drone maker was in no rush to go public.

DJI Mavic Pro in the air (Photo: Getty Images)

“Investors will pay attention to earnings,” he said. “We want to avoid restrictions and focus on our passion.”

Amid growing concerns about Chinese surveillance, in 2019 DJI unveiled its Government Edition drones, designed to ensure that photos, videos and other data never leave the device. The information, he said at the time, “therefore can never be shared with unauthorized parties, including DJI.”

“DJI is committed to protecting drone user data, so we designed our systems so that drone users are in control of whether they share data with us,” the company added in a July 2020 statement.

DJI could face more problems soon

Trump had already signed a bill in 2019 that prohibits the military from buying drones and drone components made in China. A year later, the Commerce Department included DJI on a List of entities with which US suppliers cannot do business.

China, meanwhile, has criticized measures that block its companies’ access to certain technologies and markets, accusing the United States of abusing the concept of national security “to hinder Chinese companies.”

The truth is that few Western governments trust Beijing.

Governments must assume that Chinese spy agencies “will find value in the information collected by DJI’s drones,” Andrew Shelley, director of Aviation Safety Management Systems Ltd., a New Zealand-based advisory firm, told Bloomberg.

“For the average recreational user who might be taking selfies on the beach, it is probably true that DJI is not interested in your data. But collectively, the Chinese government is interested in our data. We do not understand to what extent it is a threat ”.

These concerns impact the lucrative corporate client market. The company’s share of the global $ 2 billion commercial drone sector fell to 54% in the first half of 2021, down from 74% in 2018, according to DroneAnalyst.

DJI’s counterattack strategy is quite simple: isolate the company from sanctions, create products that are better and more affordable on the market, and win over the next generation of users.

Last year, DJI started a new education division, offering a small drone priced at just $ 240, as well as software to help school teachers instruct young students on basic coding. In October, the company recruited cinematographers, including three Oscar winners, to promote a drone with new stabilization technology and a range of other advanced features.

Proponents of DJI, such as Kay Wackwitz, CEO of Drone Industry Insights, say that the US attacks on DJI have more to do with protecting the country’s ability to make drones than with fears about data.

“The amount of data is too great, where is the real damage?” He questioned. “For me, it seems to be a reason to drive Chinese manufacturers out of the market.”

Miller, the Indiana youtuber, is confident that DJI will be able to withstand the latest blow from Washington, as consumers only want the “best product at the best possible price.”

“I don’t see DJI going anywhere anytime soon, even now being blacklisted,” Miller said. “Unless Washington cracks down on consumers so they don’t even buy the drones in the first place.”

