Dollar price today December 21, peso depreciates

Today Tuesday, December 21, 2021, the dollar is trading at $ 20,7679 pesos per unit, with a downward trend. According to the latest Banxico report, the spot interbank dollar ended last week at 20.7478 units.

According to economist Gabriela Siller, the peso starts the session with little change, showing a depreciation of 0.03% and trading around 20.79 pesos per dollar, with the exchange rate touching a minimum of 20.7243 and a maximum of 20.8340 pesos.

Price of the dollar in Mexican banks:

Bank of Mexico : Buy $ 20.7478 – Sale: $ 20.7478

: Buy $ 20.7478 – Sale: $ 20.7478 HSBC : Buy: $ 20.44 – Sale: $ 21.12

: Buy: $ 20.44 – Sale: $ 21.12 Banamex : Buy: $ 20.09 – Sale: $ 21.31

: Buy: $ 20.09 – Sale: $ 21.31 Bancomer: Buy: $ 20.12 – Sale: $ 21.02

Buy: $ 20.12 – Sale: $ 21.02 Banorte: Buy: $ 19.65 – Sale: $ 21.05

Buy: $ 19.65 – Sale: $ 21.05 Scotiabank: Buy: $ 19.00 – Sale: $ 22.00

Buy: $ 19.00 – Sale: $ 22.00 IXE: Buy: $ 19.65 – Sale: $ 21.05

Buy: $ 19.65 – Sale: $ 21.05 Bajío Bank: Buy: $ 20.30 – Sale: $ 21.40

Buy: $ 20.30 – Sale: $ 21.40 Monex: Buy: $ 20.36 – Sale: $ 21.36

Buy: $ 20.36 – Sale: $ 21.36 Azteca Bank: Buy: $ 19.95 – Sale: $ 20.29

Buy: $ 19.95 – Sale: $ 20.29 Inbursa: Buy: $ 20.30 – Sale: $ 21.30

Buy: $ 20.30 – Sale: $ 21.30 Santander: Buy: $ 19.82 – Sale: $ 21.36

Buy: $ 19.82 – Sale: $ 21.36 Exchange: Buy: $ 20.25 – Sale: $ 21.27

Buy: $ 20.25 – Sale: $ 21.27 Banregio: Buy: $ 19.40 – Sale: $ 21.50

As for bitcoin, at the moment it stands at $ 48,683.0 with an upward trend in real time.

Regarding the euro, it is priced at $ 23.44 pesos, for $ 27.54 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

