Disney rectifies and Johnny Depp could return to Pirates of the Caribbean

Disney has been clear for some time that it does not want Johnny Depp to reprise his role as Jack Sparrow in Pirates of the Caribbean, but now things could change.

Pirates of the Caribbean has been one of the most profitable franchises in Disney since the first installment was released in 2003. Undoubtedly, a part of its great success is due to the unique interpretation of Johnny depp As the Captain Jack Sparrow. Since he has built a very charismatic character in the five installments that have exceeded the figure of 4.500 million dollars in collection worldwide.

Since a time ago, Disney has several plans for the saga of Pirates of the Caribbean. Since they intend to make several continuations with different characters or a reboot with a female protagonist. But because of the legal problems of Johnny deppThey decided that they would not have the actor again, although he is clearly the soul of the saga.

However, it may not be over for him. Since according to reports Express, Disney is now reconsidering bringing back Johnny depp for the next movie of Pirates of the Caribbean. And they claim that a lot has to do with the enormous amount of online support the actor has, including the many requests for him to stay on board the franchise. Also the producer Jerry bruckheimer, who has worked on the last few installments, is pushing hard for me to come back. So it all depends on the next lawsuits you have against your ex-wife Amber heard, if he wins, he could radically change his situation and the doors of the big Hollywood studios could be reopened to Johnny depp.

For now, it is ruled out that he stars in one of the new films in the saga.

Even if Disney rectify, there is not much chance that Johnny depp play a very important role in the new movies again. It would surely be a cameo or a supporting role. Since the new plans of the two films they are preparing happen because the protagonist is female. One of these installments would be starring Margot robbie and the other for Karen gilian.

Disney usually makes very strict decisions, but over time does not mind rectifying. A very clear example is that of James gunn, who was fired from Marvel studios and now he’s come back and will take care of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. So the chances of seeing again Johnny depp What Jack sparrow increase every day.