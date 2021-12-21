Diego Simeone referred to the insult of Luis Suárez in the defeat of Atlético de Madrid against Seville

Diego Simeone spoke at a press conference prior to the next day of La Liga Santander with Atlético de Madrid and referred to the insult of Luis Suárez.

The insult of Luis Suárez against Diego Simeone in the defeat of Atlético de Madrid against Sevilla by 2-1 traveled a series of sports portals due to the explosive reaction of the Uruguayan striker to which the Argentine strategist referred in a press conference.

In the previous match of the mattress institution against Granada tomorrow, the Cholo surprised fans by trying to avoid talking about the situation he experienced with him Gunman and assured that he has nothing to say.

For his part, he did emphasize its importance for the future: “(About what is missing from Suárez) That the team has more associated game, can look into the area where he is lethal and it will be like last season.”

On the other hand, he spoke about the criticism he suffers as coach of Atlético de Madrid: “I always say that criticism is logical that they appear, exist and have to be due to the exhibition place where we are. If you win, everything is fine and if not no, we believe in that situation. I understand that it is good to be able to repeat many passages from the second half the other day, where there was good dynamics, energy, he defended himself well and there are situations that need to be improved such as attention, which is taking its toll “.

In addition, he stressed the importance of Joao Félix becoming relevant in the game: “That he is a decisive player. Regular in the game, as in many passages of these two games, being different from the eye when he drives, attacks, in the way that he They hit, they are always going to hit him when he controls the ball and allows us to be a vertical team when he manages to turn. He has not had continuity due to many injuries at the start of the season, but we all expect the best of him and I have no doubts that he is on the way to find them watching the games against Real Madrid and Sevilla “.

Finally, he made a brief analysis in the preview of the match against Granada: “Follow the line of what we have been doing in great passages of the last three games and raise our attention to play with more balance and forcefulness.”