Denzel Washington: I’m still learning as a director

While preparing to direct “A Journal for Jordan,” a bittersweet love story that opens on Christmas Day, Denzel Washington says he took a “master class.”

The class consisted of starring in a film directed by Joel Coen, “The Tragedy of Macbeth,” which opens the same day. “I steal from the best,” says Washington with a smile.

As an actor, Washington has some 60 films to his credit, plus two Oscars, and at 66 he is universally considered one of the greats of all time. As a director, he has just finished his fourth feature film.

“I don’t call myself a director,” he said quite naturally in an interview last week. “I am still learning”.

Before “A Journal for Jordan,” based on former New York Times editor Dana Canedy’s book about her fiancé, who fought and died in Iraq, and the journal of life lessons left to her son, the most Washington’s recent lead was “Fences” (“Barriers”). The 2016 film version of August Wilson’s play starred Washington himself and Viola Davis, who won an Oscar.

Washington also directed himself in his other two feature films: 2007’s “The Great Debaters” and 2002’s “Antwone Fisher”. But he says he prefers stay off screen when at the helm.

“I’d rather not be in the movies,” he said. “In the beginning, it had to do with me being able to raise the money to make them. With ‘Fences’ we had great success on stage, so that was translated into film. But I rather enjoy being behind the scenes ”.

Aside from his recent collaboration with Coen, whom he calls “one of the best directors,” Washington said he sought information from other filmmakers he admires.

“I had a wonderful day with Paul Thomas Anderson about a month ago to see how he works,” he said. And with Steve McQueen I’ve been talking a little bit. I’m learning how to do it, so I’m interested in learning from the best. So, I’ve been talking to the best. “

Michael B. Jordan says he too is interested in learning from the best, which is why it was so shocking for him to be led by Washington. The actor offers a charismatic portrayal of Canedy’s fiancé, First Sergeant Charles Monroe King, who was assassinated in Iraq in 2006 at age 48 (Canedy is played by Chanté Adams).

“Being able to work so closely with him was really important,” Jordan said of Washington in an interview. “It was a master class, honestly.”

“As an actor, you know, I’m growing up, watching all of his movies, watching his performances, and being curious about his process. I wonder how he rehearses the greatest of all time or how he breaks down his character, ”Jordan said. “His perspective on the character has many layers. You really realize, “Oh, THIS is WHY you’re Denzel. Understood! I have done very well, but this is the next level ”.

And Jordan said working with Washington was especially valuable given that he himself is about to embark on his own debut feature: he will direct, and star in, “Creed III.”

“Knowing that I was going to direct ‘Creed III’, he set about taking me aside many times. I was always kind of in his back pocket, looking and asking questions and him giving me little jewels, ”Jordan said.

He recounted how Washington asked him one day if he already had an artist for the storyboard. He didn’t have it, and he didn’t plan on looking for it for several months. In a matter of minutes, Washington put him in touch with someone.

“He said, ‘No, no, get yourself one now,’” Jordan said. “He picked up his phone and called this guy, Warren Drummond. He said, ‘Warren, I’m D. I have Mike B. here and he’s getting ready to direct Creed III.’ Washington put Jordan on the phone and they soon struck a deal.

“So he’s as generous as that, he was always giving me advice on what to look for because there is another factor: not many people have addressed themselves,” Jordan said. “And that’s what represents a real challenge for me.”

Washington, says Jordan, told him that he needed to “identify the few opinions that you are really going to anchor your choices, because you are not going to have time to go back to the monitors at every shot and see what you have.”

Washington said the original plan was not for him to lead; He became involved in the project through his production partner Todd Black 12 years ago, shortly after Canedy wrote his story. The development of the script, written by Virgil Williams, took eight years. When Washington read it, he said, “I would direct this!” He was drawn to the beauty of the love story: sad, but uplifting.

Jordan, who was also linked to the project for several years before filming, said he found many things to identify with in a father’s journal for his young son.

“I journal a lot and think about the legacy all the time,” he said. “And in one day have a family. I think about my time on this Earth and what I do with it ”.

Another key reason he stayed with the project as the years passed and his own schedule filled up in Hollywood was Washington. “Having Denzel directing was a dream come true,” he said.

Washington said tutoring was important to him too, starting with an English and drama professor at Fordham University, Robinson Stone, “one of my first mentors who could see the potential I had.”

“And over the years, I have been fortunate to work with some of the best filmmakers in history,” he noted. “I try to learn from the best, from Spike (Lee) to Tony Scott, Ridley Scott, Norman Jewison, Richard Attenborough, Jonathan Demme. I take a bit of all of them and try to apply it to what I’m learning to do. “