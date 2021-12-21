David Cabrera would arrive at Chivas for Grita México 2022

The whole of the Sacred Herd has a clear goal of being one of the leading teams in the Liga BBVA MX. After the title of the Rojinegros del Atlas in the Grita México 2021 tournament, Chivas has the obligation to return to the most important positions in Mexican soccer.

Ricardo Peláez and Marcelo Michel Leaño are preparing the renewal of the twelve-time Mexican soccer champion for 2022. Among the most notorious possible reinforcements of the rojiblanco team is the incorporation of

Roberto ‘Piojo’ Alvarado

, who would arrive by Uriel ‘Warlock’ Antuna if the exchange is closed with Blue Cross.

Chivas would exchange Toño Rodríguez for David Cabrera

In the last hours it has also been managed that Antonio

‘Toño’ Rodríguez,

Guadalajara goalkeeper, could go to the White Gallos of Querétaro. What the Guadalajara directive would seek would be to make a change for the 32-year-old Mexican player David Cabrera.

The contractual issue of the operation is still unknown, however, everything seems to indicate that Cabrera would arrive definitively at Chivas, while the goalkeeper nicknamed ‘El Pirata de Chapala’ would only be on loan to the Queretaro team. The number twenty-three of the Negriazul team played only 37% of the minutes in the last tournament.

David Cabrera already knows what it is to lift a trophy in the Liga BBVA MX. The one born in Mexico City was champion in 2009 and 2011 with the Pumas of the National Autonomous University of Mexico; In the first year, the felines defeated Pachuca, while the last time they were Mexican soccer champions was against Monarcas Morelia.

David Cabrera and his taco business

Many footballers have started various businesses off the pitch. David Cabrera opened his taco stand in 2020 which he baptized with the name ‘Sareva ‘ due to the initials of the names of his sons and his brother-in-law’s daughter.

In the business, what the pumas canterano has most recommended to try are the crust with shepherd’s flour tortilla, steak or flank steak.