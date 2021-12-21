Daughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt to become parents for the second time

Chris Pratt and his wife Katherine Photo: Getty I

Chris pratt and his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger Apparently they are making the dream of having a large family come true, as they would be expecting their second child. The news comes after Chris celebrated Katherine’s birthday with an emotional message on Instagram. Pratt had previously stated his interest in expanding his family, and during an interview he told E! News that he “would love” to have more children with his wife and mocked that he is willing to have “as many children as the man above can provide.” The actor and daughter of former California governor and actor Arnold Schwarzenegger had their first daughter, Lyla Maria, in August 2020. The couple, who married in June 2019, shared the news and the first photo of the hand of your newborn baby along with a sweet announcement about your birth shortly after your arrival.

Chris is also the father of his 9-year-old son Jack, whom he shares with his ex-wife, also the actress. Anna Faris. Chris and Anna were married for eight years, finally announcing their separation in August 2017.

Recall that earlier this year Pratt was heavily criticized after thanking Katherine through Instagram for giving him a “healthy daughter.” Words that her fans considered misguided, pointing out that the word “healthy” seemed to “cast a shadow” on her son Jack, who was born prematurely and has had to undergo numerous surgeries as a result. The little one has sequelae in his development as a result.