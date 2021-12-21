Club León would receive Kevin Álvarez, right back of Pachuca

Kevin Alvarez, young right back of the Pachuca, could reinforce the Lion in the Clausura 2021, but only if he completes a more complex operation.

Following the news that Group Pachuca pretends to the Ecuadorian Byron Castle, of Barcelona of Guayaquil, SoyFiera found out the conditions of the possible negotiation.

The group’s interest in Byron Castillo

This medium can assure that Grupo Pachuca is interested in Castillo, a 23-year-old right-back from Ecuador and already with experience in his national team, including calls for a World Cup tie.

The Mexican group, headed by Jesús Martínez Patiño, showed their interest in Byron, although the negotiation is not closed.

If the deal progresses, Castillo will reinforce the Tuzos of Pachuca with the approval of Guillermo Almada, recently hired as a coach and who in Ecuador directed Barcelona de Guayaquil.

Kevn Álvarez would go to León

It would be then and only then when the Club León would enter the scene, since the arrival of Byron Castle to the Tuzos I would open the exit door to Kevin Alvarez, who would end the Fiera.

Álvarez, 22, has spent his entire career in Pachuca and is considered one of the jewels of the quarry.

He played 14 games in Apertura 2021, including 13 as a starter, and scored a goal.

In July he made his debut as a national team and has a couple of games with the Tricolor, plus he was called up to the Liga MX Vs MLS All-Star Game last summer.

The sides of the Fiera

For now León has up to four right-backs on his squad: Fernando Navarro, Gil Burón, David Ramírez and Andrés Mosquera.

Among them, Mosquera performs more as a center-back, Navarro has suffered from injuries and did not occupy the position throughout the tournament (he was used more as a midfielder), while Burón has seen no action with Ariel Holan.