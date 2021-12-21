Club Guadalajara adds to its first reinforcement, but will play with Tapatío

After much speculation, the first reinforcement of the C was finally unveiled.lub Guadalajara, but who will play with him Deportivo Tapatío in the League of Expansion for the Clausura 2022 Tournament, Well the attacker Paolo Yrizar It was announced as a new rojiblanco element, almost at the same time that the calendar for the following campaign came out.

El Tapatío adds to his first contract for the next contest, ending the speculation that placed Yirzar, former attacker of the Dorados de Sinaloa, as a new player of the Sacred Rebaño, but the filial squad of the MX League made a post for make the transfer of the young forward official.

“@PaoloYrizar wears Rojiblanco! Being one of the top gunners of the AP21. Paolo joins the institution to strengthen us To leave everything! ”, was what the team directed by Ricardo Cadena posted on his official Twitter account to welcome his new scorer, who was linked to Guadalajara the previous week.

Tapatío calendar for the Clausura 2022

On the other hand, the rojiblanco team already knows their new role of games for the tournament where they will debut on Friday January 7 at 5:00 p.m. at the Akron Stadium receiving the Zacateca Minerss, in a duel that will be the first test in search of leaving behind the failure of the previous contest where They could not qualify for the Repechage with everything and the facilities provided by the competition system.

It will be on January 27 at 7:00 p.m. when the Atlantean champion is measured within Day 4 at the Ciudad de los Deportes Stadium in CDMX, while on Date 6 they will be visiting the Morelia by José Luis Higuera starting at 7:00 p.m. on February 3 at the Morelos Stadium, in some of the most difficult duels for Tapatío.