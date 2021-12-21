Chris Noth leaves the Equalizer series after being accused of sexual abuse by two women

Repercussions continue following allegations of sexual abuse against Chris Noth. Last week, in an article in The Hollywood Reporter, the actor behind Mr. Big in Sex and the city He was accused of alleged sexual assault by two women identified as Zoe and Lily, who contacted the media on different dates and do not know each other. The events would have occurred in Los Angeles in 2004 and New York in 2015.

Now it was reported that the interpreter immediately leaves the cast of The equalizer, the series starring Queen Latifah in which she had a role in its two seasons.

As specified by Variety, Noth will appear in an episode of the second cycle already filmed and pending broadcast, but he will not re-record scenes for the production of the CBS channel, whose origin of his story is in the Denzel Washington films released in 2014 and 2018 ( titled The vigilante Y The vigilante 2).

Previously, also as a result of the accusations, the sports company Peloton removed from its networks a commercial headed by the actor, where it joked with the fatal outcome of his character in And just like that …, the return of Sex and the city on the HBO Max platform. Then A3 Artists Agency, the company in charge of his representation, communicated that it had terminated its relationship with the interpreter and was no longer part of its clients.

Noth has denied both allegations of rape, calling them “categorically false” and ensuring that they were relationships that occurred with the consent of the women.