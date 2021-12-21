Chris Hemsworth was recorded grunting for a brief cameo in “Loki”

Warning: this note contains spoilers for episode five of “Loki.”

The final episode of the Disney Plus series featured a brief cameo by Chris Hemsworth.

Hemsworth played a variant of Thor known as Frog Thor (Throg) from the comics.

Chris Hemsworth had a brief cameo in the most recent episode of “Loki,” the Marvel series on Disney Plus, and you probably missed it.

The last episode focused on Loki (played by Tom Hiddleston) being pruned and waking up in the Void, a wasteland at the end of time where the Time Variance Authority (TVA) sends the branching realities to be eaten by a beast known as Alioth.

There, Loki met other variants of himself, including Kid Loki (Jack Veal), Classic Loki (Richard E. Grant), Boastful Loki (DeObia Oparei), and Alligator Loki.

Marvel studios

The Void was filled with many easter eggs that eagle-eyed fans noticed, such as the Sanctum Sanctorum from Doctor Strange and the Thanos Copter.

Frog Thor, known as Throg in the comics, also had a quick cameo that you may have missed at the beginning of the episode, when Loki and the other variants descend into a hatch.

The camera takes a panoramic shot of various abandoned items, such as Thor’s hammer known as Mjölnir.

Nearby, the Thor variant is seen trapped in a jar and growling as he tries to escape captivity. The label on the bottle read “T365,” which is actually a nod to Frog Thor’s debut in the “Thor # 365” comic.

Chris Hemsworth recorded his voice for the cameo in “Loki”

Disney Plus / Marvel

Director Kate Herron talked about how she managed to include the actor who comes to life as Thor in episode five of the Disney Plus series in a interview for a podcast called “For All Nerds.”

“I was so pleased with all the hidden messages that we managed to get into episode five,” Herron said, explaining that it was a “collaborative team effort.”

“By the way, we filmed Chris Hemsworth for that,” the director said of Hemsworth’s voice cameo. “I haven’t told anyone that yet, but we recorded it for that.”

Eric Martin, writer and producer of “Loki,” also revealed that there were plans to include Frog Thor in the series premiere as Loki watched a replay of the highlights of his life that he couldn’t live because he escaped his line of thinking. time, during the events of “Avengers: Endgame.”

“We actually shot a scene for the Time Theater in episode one where Loki gets beaten up by Frog Thor, but we had to cut it to keep things moving,” He said Martin on Twitter.

“It’s a shame, because Tom is very funny. #LokiMidnightTheater ”, he added.

