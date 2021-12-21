Chris Hemsworth revealed an unexpected detail about a key scene from Thor

The 38-year-old Australian actor, Chris Hemsworth, is in the center of the scene after the circulation of a brief interview in which he relates a particularity about the last scene of the film ‘Thor, a dark world’.

Hemsworth He took advantage of a meeting with the press to tell a detail about the filming of one of the films that featured him. Specifically it is about the movie ‘Thor: a dark world’, the second film in the saga of one of the superheroes of Marvel Studios.

The actor Chris Hemsworth He talked about what happened during the filming of the last scene of the movie, one of the most emotional. There the one in charge of giving life to Thor said that at the time they were about to shoot the last scene, in Hong Kong, Natalie Portman, who plays Jane foster, was not present at the scene and they had to film the final kiss scene, a difficult situation to resolve without the presence of one of the parties.

At that moment, Hemsworth, revealed that the director was looking for a person of similar builds to replace her and that their faces were not seen.

But the unexpected situation occurred at that moment when a Chris Hemsworth It occurred to him that it was his own wife, Elsa Pataky, as they have similar physical builds. In addition, in the Hemsworth interview he joked that this situation avoided “conflicts” with his wife. So the final kiss in the Thor movie was not with Portman but with Pataky.