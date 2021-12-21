Chris Hemsworth: His Watch Collection

Ref: 3570.50.00

The presence of a Omega Speedmaster in the collection of each man, since it is a common piece that we find in other actors. This shows that it is also a definitive classic, in addition to the fact that in its version Moonwatch, which is the one that has Hemsworth, it takes on a quite unique beauty. Surrounded by stainless steel, the dial is completely black with a chunky chronograph that surrounds the entire monochrome look of the piece. As many of you already know, it is so named because it is the first watch to land on the moon. If you are looking for a perfect piece to start your collection or for special moments, there is nothing better than this classic.

TAG Heuer Carrera Sport Chronograph

TAG Heuer Carrera Sport Chronograph Courtesy

In conversation with our friends from GQ Australia, the man spoke about his addition as an ambassador for TAG Heuer, and talked about this piece. “It really goes with everything. If I’m going to a premiere or an event, it’s easy to use. I have had many watches, but this one is definitely my favorite ”, he commented, and we do not doubt it since this one looks quite faithful to those we have seen before. The presentation of these new ones is in different colors, but Hemsworth opt for black as it has this classic look.

TAG Heuer Connected Watch

TAG Heuer Connected Watch Courtesy

Another watch that is part of his work as an ambassador and that is for the sportier looks he opts for. “It’s fantastic. I count my steps, when I go running I have my heart rate monitor. I can sync it with my phone for all gadgets and so on. ” This piece had its presentation in 2015 but has been updated with more interesting details. The actor opts for that version in black while taking advantage of the fact that the strap is interchangeable to give it a different look. In general, this one also shows us that you are not such a fan of watches with shades that are too light, and that you are always going to look for a dark dial.

This 2020 we cannot see many of the pieces of Chris Hemsworth but we hope to release that collection soon and see more of your choices. What is your favorite of all these pieces?