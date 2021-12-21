Chivas. Rodolfo Pizarro very close to returning to Guadalajara

Jesus Hernandez

Guadalajara / 12.20.2021 21:09:25





The red and white illusion is still intact. The most anticipated return in Verde Valle, after that of Matías Almeyda, is in the making. The leadership work of the Chivas high command has been good, they have presented a better salary offer to Pizarro than the Rayados de Monterrey, who have maintained a firm stance will not enter the game of dollar cannon shots, as they did with Cristian Tabó, who in the end went to Cruz Azul.

Since last week when the issue with Sebastián Córdova got cold, the machinery began to work to please the rojiblanca nation and things are going in the right direction, they have speed and the Flock has the ball in their power.

Inter Miami has given the consent, they would lend it one year with an option to buy and the Flock has had approaches with those of the United States and that matter has been resolved, there are versions that indicate that Pizarro wants to come and has said yes to a reduction of the 30 percent of your salary.

There is confidence in Chivas that Pizarro will accept the offer and will wear a new rojiblanco accountFor the moment, Rodolfo is still in Guadalajara where he has a 10-day vacation and has been seen in public places giving away photos and telling locals and strangers that his wish is to return to the Guadalajara painting.

Pizarro is an idol of crowds, the last great idol of the Chivas fans and his return excites the rojiblanco universe, who believe that with his return the team will have that prominence again since Pizarro in his first stage as a player from the chiverío won several championships and now there is confidence that the afternoons of glory will return with him.

This Tuesday or Wednesday the most anticipated announcement in the last two years can be given, Pizarro wants to return and the board has made a significant effort to give him a salary similar to what he had in MLS.

JMH