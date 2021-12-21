China Suárez laughed at a follower who criticized her on social networks

La China Suárez, tired of haters on social networks

Since the scandal broke out between Wanda nara Y Eugenia The China Suarez, in which the actress was accused of being the third in contention between the businesswoman and Mauro Icardi, the ex Almost angels does not stop receiving attacks on social networks by anonymous users. They are the classic “haters”, which recently proliferated on the Internet and are suffered to a greater extent by the famous, who are the most exposed. And, although many times they are ignored, other times they exhaust the patience of the figures of the show and it is they themselves who decide to expose the terrible criticism they receive.

So it happened this Monday with the ex of Benjamin Vicuña, who shared in his stories a derogatory comment that he received in one of the postcards he published in his Instagram, where he has almost six million followers. “The one who makes herself different, the bad one, the free one and is a slave to her extreme narcissism, the navel of the world”a netizen snapped at him. Without showing neither the photo nor the name of the account, Eugenia also shared the profile of the person who wrote this comment, which in her biography said: “I don’t know, I don’t judge”, something that the actress took as a contradiction. Then, and by way of irony, the actress published two memes: that of Tom cruise laughing and another of the character of Soraya Montenegro in the soap opera Maria from the neighborhood, also with a laugh and the phrase: “What a laugh it makes me, how funny you are.”

China Suárez exposed a misplaced comment made by a follower

On the other hand, in the last hours the actress was also in the news on the networks for a striking coincidence with Wanda. Just hours after China shared a selfie with a particular pose, sitting on the floor and dressed in a one-piece mesh, the ex of Maxi lopez a very similar one came up. It was Estefi Berardi who noticed the resemblance, with the only difference that the first opted for a black model, while the sister of Zaira nara she chose a low-cut white garment.

Days ago, Suárez had also had another crossing with a follower who questioned her friendships. It all started when, in the company of his son Amancio, was relaxed with her intimate group and shared some moments in Instagram. There she is seen dancing with the 1 and a half year old, accompanied by five friends in a photo. While some users celebrated the meeting, there was a follower who made fun of his publication and assured: “Looking for friends for the photo”, Next to a laughing emoji. China did not miss that message and resorted to sarcasm to reply: “I paid them”. Her response garnered more than 200 “likes” in a few minutes and many of her admirers joined in to defend her from criticism, although there were no shortages of haters that brought up the rumors surrounding the Wandagate.

Along these lines, she had also made a hard discharge, tired of seeing her name on the news. “This is persecution, harassment, cruelty. I’m not going to shoot myself, nor (I’m) going to jump off a building, because for now my mental health is stable. But you are hell-bent on getting into other people’s lives and ruining them. They are the first to be moved when talking about ‘bullyng’ and they are the first to exercise it”He had written.

