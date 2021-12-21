Chicote Calderón revealed indisciplines that he committed in Necaxa

Editorial Mediotiempo

Cristian “Chicote” Calderón recognized that his stage by Necaxa It was full of indiscipline that took it to get “live” to training after long nights of partying, something that came close to replicating in Chivas, although he ended up forgetting about it given its importance and media weight.

In an interview with Jesús “Canelo” Angulo for his YouTube channel called ‘Hablando Claro’, both recalled the stage in which they coincided with the Rays in 2019, although the memories were always linked to the party.

The host explained that Chicote “was late to train” and sometimes without sleeping, so I had to take advantage of the physiotherapy work to rest for a while; fortunately, he used to answer at games.

“The truth was that he passed me by spear because I was aloneI was in Aguascalientes, which is a city where no one knew you except for soccer. I got the San Marcos Fair, I just went to the fair twice“, he recalled.

“We are speaking truthfully, Sometimes he would come ‘toquedón’ and I would stay in therapy, but on Saturday I had to make him want to, otherwise I would go outside. The game day was a great game, sometimes with an assist or a goal, we did very well, the first tournament went well and the second was when we did best, the net was a riot”He added.

In Chivas he could not do it

Chicote pointed out that when he became a player of the Sacred Herd he had to change his routine, since he soon realized that he was being watched at every step he took. Going viral for a video where he appears to party at the fair in the town of Ameca was a watershed.

“When I got to Guadalajara it was the same because I was alone, but here we also know the size and greatness of this institution and maybe I didn’t think about that. Here at the institution there are cameras everywhere and they see you, they are recording you; Then Ameca happened to me and I did say no, “he added.