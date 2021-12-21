“Cash is the worst investment”: Billionaire Ray Dalio warns of inflation risk and gives investors advice

The founder of the world’s largest hedge fund pointed out that cryptocurrency is one of the options to diversify your investments.

The founder of the world’s largest hedge fund Bridgewater Associates, Ray Dalio, warned that investors should avoid dependence on cash amid rising inflation in the US economy.

“Don’t judge anything about your returns or your assets in nominal terms, in terms of how many dollars you have. Look at it in terms of inflation-adjusted dollars,” the billionaire advised. “And so in cash, like this year, you will lose 4% or 5% due to inflation. So pay attention to that, because I think that will be the worst investment,” he said.

Dalio, whose fortune is valued at $ 15.6 billion by Bloomberg, advised diversify investments and noted that cryptocurrency is one of the options to do so. “I see it as an alternative money in an environment where the value of cash is depreciating in real terms,” ​​commented the investor, revealing that apart from bitcoin he has some money invested in Ethereum.

Likewise, the billionaire explained that diversification must be by asset classes, as well as by countries. “That diversification it should also be international, of countries, not just of asset classes, to have a truly well diversified portfolio, “he said.