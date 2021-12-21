Cardiac Finding Reveals Cancer-Associated Pathology in Puerto Rican Patient

A hepatocellular cancer can have, if it is in an advanced stage, metastasize to other organs such as lungs.

Dr. David Heredia, from the San Lucas Episcopal Medical Center.

A finding in the right atrium of the heart revealed an existing pathology of hepatocellular cancer.

And it is that an 82-year-old male patient who arrived at the emergency rooms of the Episcopal San Lucas Medical Center surprised the medical team after the serious finding revealed behind an atypical cardiac clinical picture.

This patient had a history of chronic stage three kidney diseases, in addition to being hypertensive and having other liver and autoimmune diseases such as Crohn’s disease, coronary disease, among others.

The patient was also admitted with symptoms experienced in a period of about a week, such as shortness of breath, growth of edema, lower diseases with tachycardia, dizziness, growth or abdominal distension, he had no fever, cough or chest pain.

Upon being evaluated, the medical team that treated this case ordered an echocardiographic study. Among these were doctors José Román Ramos, José Bird, Edgardo Bermúdez and David Heredia.

“After performing the echocardiogram, it was seen that the systolic function was preserved, but we found this finding of the mass or subjective structure of mass on the right side which was affecting the preload function of the heart and producing hemodynamic instability, presenting these symptoms of shortness of breath. In the laboratories carried out, we found that a marker of systolic dysfunction or distension of the structure of the heart was significantly elevated, ”Dr. Heredia explained to Medicine and Public Health (MSP).

“The studies showed a finding in the right atrium of a structure that could be suspicious, related to a metastasis due to the advanced disease of hepatocellular carcinoma that this patient had. What is particular about the case is that hepatocellular cancer can present at any age, and it can in an advanced stage and cause metastasis to other organs such as lungs, but cardiac invasion of this condition is not common, “he said.

The patient’s clinical course was not the best and he died. After the authorization of the next of kin, it was done a hepatocellular carcinoma diagnosis post mortem and the sample of it was taken, in the pathological report of the structure that was taken from the right atrium, it could be confirmed that they were cells consistent with liver structure and invasion to the atrium due to pathological changes They had.

“At that time we made the diagnosis, an interesting case because it is not a common presentation of heart failure for these patients. There is a percentage of these patients who present with preserved systolic dysfunction and only a small case has begun to be reported and demonstrated in the literature ”, indicated the specialist.

In addition, he stressed that, “it is important to highlight that this case was evaluated by the entire cardiology team of the institution at the academic level. Unfortunately we could not do an intervention to change the future clinical picture of the patient, but it was an interesting and unusual case, of a presentation of shortness of breath, with an unusual cause of heart failure ”.

The patient did not show evidence of a thromboembolic event, which was suspected at diagnosis, but rather a mass effect due to cardiac invasion of a malignant structure of liver origin.

The case was presented last year at the National Cardiology Convention and was accepted for an oral presentation, to present a case of an atypical presentation of heart failure with preserved systolic function due to cardiac invasion and metastasis of a hepatocellular carcinoma cancer that presented the patient.

Cases reported in the literature

Some cases have been reported in the literature about hepatocellular invasion with cardiac coverage, but the percentage of presentation is very low.

Although this type of diagnosis can occur at any age, a hepatocellular cancer may have, if it is in an advanced stage, metastasize to other organs such as lungs, but cardiac invasion is not common.

Hepatocellular cancer is the most common type of primary liver cancer. It most commonly develops in people with chronic liver diseases, such as cirrhosis caused by hepatitis B or C.