Cardi B says her daughter Kulture is just asking her for a yo-yo as a Christmas present

Cardi B you couldn’t enjoy your holiday shopping more this year.

A few days ago, the 29-year-old “WAP” rapper tweeted about the list of Christmas wishes she received from her daughter. Kulture Kiari, 3 years old, whom she shares with her husband Offset.

“All my baby wants for Christmas is a yo-yo … I love that for me,” Cardi wrote.

Several of the artist’s followers commented below the post about the “simple” Christmas request compared to the star’s lavish lifestyle.

“I love children who are so simple. It doesn’t take much to make them happy,” one person tweeted. Another added: “Well Kulture better get the best Yo-Yo out there, that’s all I know!”

One follower even tweeted that the rapper will probably buy herself a diamond covered yo-yo, joking, “Everyone knows what Cardi is like.”

The rapper “Up” often talks about her children on Twitter. Last week, Cardi shared that her 3-month-old son has already reached an exciting record.

“My son is already holding his bottle with both hands,” he wrote. “I’m trying to remember if KK was doing that around 3 months old or if this is one of the superpowers these pandemic babies come with.”

Last month, she also shared a video of her daughter’s reaction to the news that she was having another child. One fan tweeted: “What was Kulture’s reaction when you told him you were having another baby and that it was a boy?”

Cardi responded with a clip of Kulture continually saying that she wants a baby sister. When the mother of two told her daughter, “Yes, but it’s a boy,” Kulture didn’t move and responded again by saying, “No, a little sister.”

Cardi B also recently spoke about the challenges she’s experienced with two boys and adapting Kulture during an appearance on Good Morning America.

“I just have to divide my time with both of them, because my daughter sometimes gets a little territorial,” he explained.