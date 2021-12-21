Cardi B releases ‘UP’, her new single at the height of ‘WAP’

What Cardi B made in the viral video with her daughter Kulture when she appeared in her room while singing her song ‘WAP’ – stop the music so she wouldn’t hear the lyrics – we want to make a similar warning with the song she just released. Musically, we can say that she lives up to the collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion and we predict a similarly successful future for her. Now, it should also be rated for over 18s because it’s so ‘hot’! As title you have received ‘Up’ (because she’s always on top) and we just hope little kids don’t mistake her for the Pixar movie of the same name. Really, they would be scared.

Along with it, a video clip has seen the light in which Cardi has redeployed her arsenal of wigs and extravagant costumes. But this is not the best. In the same way, a cemetery has been set up to celebrate the 2020 funeral and has recreated the kiss of three of Madonna, Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera during her performance in 2003. If she doesn’t do it, who is going to do it? Here you have it.

Listen to the new from Cardi B: this is what ‘Up’ sounds like

Have you noticed the wig with doll heads? It’s brutal!

We do not know if this video has been as expensive as the one of ‘WAP’, since only in coronavirus tests he spent about $ 100,000, but we hope that he also made them before running his tongue on the roof rack! dancers! By the way, Cardi B’s daughter has her own Instagram account and is just as brutal as her mother. Stormi, tremble.

