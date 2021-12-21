Cardi B has “meatless dreams” with Drew Barrymore

Social networks can be very destructive if you have to deal with many ‘haters’, but they also have wonderful things, like thanks to it drew Barrymore is helping Cardi B to start a vegan diet. Turns out the 29-year-old rap star is keen to find a good meat substitute, and Drew has given her some advice via social media.

Thus, the singer asked her Twitter followers if someone could help her find the best substitute for animal protein, but without a doubt she was very surprised by the response she got from the actress: “I want to be vegan but I love the meat … are vegan meat substitutes similar to meat in taste or not really? “Cardi wrote, to which Drew replied,” YES @iamcardib I HAVE THE ANSWER TO YOUR DREAMS WITHOUT MEAT. @QuornUS HAS CHANGED MY LIFE! SEND YOU A LITTLE IMMEDIATELY. PS I LOVE YOU.”

As the actress herself said some time ago, she is “one of the biggest fans of Cardi in history”, so she has not hesitated to help him with his transition. The actress is not vegan, but she is flexitarian, that is, you eat predominantly vegetarian, but occasionally consume foods of animal origin.

Cardi loved that Drew reached out to her for some advice. “Ommmmmmggggggg …. naaaa imagine Drew Barrymore gave you food advice. I really like meat and I love crab legs but I don’t digest food the same anymore, especially red meat. I want to start eating healthier but tasty because I love the taste. “

Now, without a doubt, a range of possibilities opens up for her husband, Offset, who always throws the house out the window when it comes to gifts, and is now able to buy him a vegan restaurant or hire a private chef to teach him to prepare meatless dishes. In fact, it would not be strange at all, since on his past birthday he surprised her with a Stunning seven bedroom, seven bathroom Dominican Republic mansion.